5 Rumors that came true this week: Brock Lesnar unhappy with top WWE Superstar, Former Champion blamed for injuring Alexa Bliss and more

The rumor mills were accurate about these stories from the WWE.

There are also rumors about AJ Syles, Jeff Hardy and a few other Superstars.

Brock Lesnar and Alexa Bliss.

Welcome to the first edition of our new weekly series where we will list the biggest rumors from the world of wrestling and WWE that came true.

The nature of the wrestling business provides the rumor mills a lot of content to churn out, and we, as fans, are never short on speculation to discuss.

While many turn out to be false, a handful of them that get leaked through the grapevine end up being legitimate. So which were those that came true this week?

Backstage details about the Greatest Match Ever between Edge and Randy Orton, AJ Styles' move to WWE SmackDown, a controversial WWE segment from the Blue brand, Vince McMahon's reaction to Matt Riddle's comments about Brock Lesnar and a WWE Superstar being blamed for injuring Alexa Bliss have all been covered today.

Let's get down to business then, shall we?

#5 Vince McMahon's reaction to Matt Riddle's comments about Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

Matt Riddle's comments about Goldberg and Brock Lesnar and his backstage altercations with the two WWE veterans have widely been speculated upon in the recent past.

The King of Bros never shies away from calling out Brock Lesnar and Goldberg on social media and during interviews. It was reported back in February by Dave Meltzer that Vince McMahon didn't like Matt Riddle for his public statements against Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. The WWE boss felt that Riddle had no respect for the hierarchy of the business by challenging Lesnar and Goldberg.

Lesnar and Goldberg were also reportedly not happy with Matt Riddle's 'unprofessional' tactics of trying to secure future matches.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Matt Riddle confirmed that Vince McMahon might have felt that his comments about Brock Lesnar and Goldberg were disrespectful, while also confirming that Brock Lesnar and Goldberg were not happy.

"I think they take my demeanour and my mindset or how I look at things as disrespect. I think even Vince might have taken it as me being disrespectful. When I talked to Goldberg, I told him I wasn't being disrespectful, I was just telling the truth and me being honest."

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg were unhappy with the WWE Superstar

The newest addition to WWE SmackDown also added that Brock Lesnar misunderstood what he was saying and that the Beast Incarnate took his comments' a little sideways'.

"Brock Lesnar misunderstood what I was saying. I said I want to retire you, It's been my goal since I started wrestling. It is because in my head it was that I would become a legend in the process. It just happens that I am still going and the match might actually happen. That's it, bro. And Brock took that a little sideways. There's nothing personal, it's just business."

Goldberg's ego was hurt, according to Riddle, who went on to reveal that he explained his actions to the former WWE Champion during an honest backstage conversation.

"End of the day, somebody like Goldberg, I hurt his ego a little bit. With Brock, like somebody wants to retire, it hurt his ego a little bit. I get it but I don't get it because if somebody did that to me I would be flattered as someone's talking about me. Somebody is basing their entire career on retiring me because I am that good. But they don't understand it that way, they don't see it that way and they take it as disrespect. And that's how they take it, it's fine. All I can do is change their mind. I can do that with money or become more popular, so that's what I will do."

