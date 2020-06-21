5 Rumors that came true this week - WWE Superstar suffers serious injury, 18-year veteran rehired, Plan for Matt Riddle and more

The details of a backstage meeting called upon by WWE following the #SpeakingOut movement were also accurate.

A WWE team has also been taken off TV and been replaced by another tag team.

Lennard Surrao

Vince McMahon, Matt Riddle on his SmackDown debut

Welcome to the second edition of our new weekly series where we list all the rumors and speculation that indeed came true from the world of WWE and pro wrestling. Yeah, that doesn't happen every day, but whenever they do, it should be highlighted. The dirt sheets should be given some credit, after all.

The lineup today features rumors about Edge's status, Matt Riddle's debut, the backstage situation in WWE during the ongoing #SpeakingOut movement, an employee getting rehired, and a tag team being removed from TV and being replaced by another team.

On that note, let's take a look at the five rumors that came true this week:

#5 Edge did suffer a serious and long-term injury at Backlash

The Backlash match between Edge and Randy Orton was a great wrestling contest, but the aftermath of the PPV also gave WWE the news that they didn't want to hear.

Edge tore his triceps while taping the match and Sean Ross Sapp first reported the rumor of his injury on Fightful Select hours before Backlash was aired.

WWE confirmed the injury a day after the PPV while also revealing that the Rated-R Superstar had undergone surgery and was rehabbing at home.

WWE's statement read as follows:

WWE Digital has confirmed that Edge suffered a torn triceps as a result of injuries sustained during The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. Edge has undergone successful surgery and is currently rehabbing at home.

The torn triceps injury is a serious one that has an estimated recovery time of six to eight months, and that means we may not see Edge return to the ring this year.

However, it was recently speculated by Dave Meltzer that Edge might end up wrestling again as his current deal with the WWE is just too lucrative to terminate. We'll have to wait and see whether that report turns out to be accurate, however, it would be a safe bet on Edge to wrestle a few more matches once he fully recuperates from the injury.

