5 Surprising Moments from WWE Money in the Bank 2021

At WWE Money in the Bank, it was time for the fans to return. And what a show they were rewarded with. Money in the Bank was arguably one of the best WWE pay-per-views in years.

WWE Money in the Bank was a wonderful night of professional wrestling from the beginning to the end of the three-hour show. We had two surprising title changes, an excellent Raw Women’s Title match, one of the best Money in the Bank matches in recent years and a shocking return to end a wonderful night in Fort Worth.

A special shoutout to the Fort Worth fans, who added a lot to a special night.

As we try to figure out why Seth Rollins felt the need to attack Edge during the main event itself, we should try to distract ourselves and present the list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Money in the Bank 2021:

#5 Nikki A.S.H wins the Women’s Money in the Bank at WWE Money in the Bank 2021

Nikki A.S.H takes the Money in the Bank for her distracted opponents.

It was interesting to see the Women’s Money in the Bank match open up the show. It was also really hard to pick a clear winner in this match before Sunday night.

Would they go with the always dangerous Alexa Bliss? Would Asuka become a back-to-back winner? Would they go with true underdog Liv Morgan? It was surprising to see the WWE go with the most unexpected winner of all in such a quick and shocking fashion.

Natalya and Tamina helped control the majority of the ladder match as they prevented multiple women from successfully climbing the ladder. Alexa Bliss was back with some mind games as she “prevented” Zelina Vega from climbing the ladder at one point. Bliss was later literally buried in ladders.

The finish was a true shock. Natalya, Tamina, Asuka, Naomi, Zelina and Liv fought at the top of three ladders near the briefcase. As the six of them were distracted, Nikki literally climbed over the other six women to grab the briefcase. It came so abruptly.

Nikki has done some great work in recent years. Let's hope this victory leads her to newer heights in the months to come. She certainly deserves the chance.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun