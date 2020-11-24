5 Surprising moments from WWE Survivor Series 2020

Finally we know which WWE brand is the best after WWE Survivor Series 2020. The important, high-stakes issue is solved for another year.

WWE Survivor Series was one of the best pay-per-views of 2020. The show was filled with great matches, star-making performances for newer talent and some truly surprising moments. The ending of the show with Undertaker’s Farewell was quite an emotional end to the career of one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all-time. It is proof that the WWE has the talent to put on a truly memorable show from time to time.

As we still trying to figure out why Kane was the only wrestling legend in his wrestling gear to pay tribute to 'Taker, we will distract ourselves and present a list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Survivor Series 2020:

#5 Team SmackDown is shut out at the Men’s Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series

Seth Rollins is about to get his head kicked for unknown reasons on Sunday night.

The WWE puts a lot of effort into hyping WWE Survivor Series every year. They try hard to convince us that the RAW vs. SmackDown matches have a lot of meaning beyond bragging rights. While it is doubtful many WWE fans actually believe they have any real importance, they usually do a good job of making both brands seem very competitive. That was not the case on Sunday night in the Men’s Elimination WWE Survivor Series match.

Seth Rollins is really taking his Messiah gimmick to heart. It still doesn’t make a lot of sense why he felt the need to take a Brogue Kick to the face from Sheamus. It was a sacrifice, but it is hard to say what exactly was the main motivation for his actions.

It simply got worse and worse for Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series. Kevin Owens, King Corbin and Otis were quickly eliminated by different members of Team RAW. Jey Uso tried his best but he was also eliminated, by Keith Lee, to end the match. Each of the five members of Team RAW got to eliminate a member of Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series. In the end, it doesn’t make any member of RAW look good. It simply makes Team SmackDown look really bad. Maybe one day Seth Rollins can explain what he was thinking as well.