Money in the Bank 2021 - 5 Things we learned from the event

Money in the Bank marked the return of the WWE Universe to WWE events. Fans were allowed in attendance at WrestleMania 37 but only in a limited capacity. With pandemic restrictions lifted in various parts of the USA, fans have been welcomed back to sporting events.

Two potential future champions hauled down briefcases that guarantee them future title shots. Bobby Lashley dominated Kofi Kingston to retain his title. AJ Styles and Omos defeated the Viking Raiders to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Ricochet once again proved that he is the One and Only with several high-flying stunts during the men's Money in the Bank match.

However, the biggest talking point to come out of Money in the Bank will likely be the reappearance of John Cena. He returned at the end of the night to confront Roman Reigns.

It foreshadowed the likely main event for the next PPV. With SummerSlam on the horizon, here are five things we learned from Money in the Bank.

#5 The Usos became seven-time Tag Team Champs at Money in the Bank

The Mysterios won the SmackDown Tag Team belts from Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16th. The father/son duo defeated a challenge from Rooder and Ziggler in one defense. In their other title defense, they beat the Usos on an episode of SmackDown.

The main storyline on SmackDown has been Roman Reigns' rule of the blue brand. He's literally beaten his cousins into falling in line behind his lead. Jey was off of TV for a few weeks so that Jimmy could be reintegrated into storylines.

During that time, Jimmy would be arrested for DUI. It would be the third time he has been arrested since 2019. In 2019, Jimmy Uso was arrested twice for road violations. The Usos would go on to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles at Elimination Chamber only days later.

Some reports mentioned that WWE officials were upset with the actions of Jimmy Uso. Others also stated that he wouldn't face any repercussions due to being involved in a storyline that will eventually involve the Rock.

WWE Superstars are people out of the ring and are far from perfect. By not taking action against a repeat offender, it is a strange way to handle things. Winning the titles so soon after getting a DUI is odd, especially since the Mysterios barely had a significant run as champions.

