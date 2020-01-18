5 Things that could happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Pezo Lutete FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 18, 2020

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is less than two weeks away. At the event, Superstars from RAW, SmackDown and NXT will collide in a 30-man and 30-woman over the top rope battle royale with the victor earning the right to face a world champion of their choosing at WrestleMania 36.

Royal Rumble is one of the company's most highly anticipated PPVs of the year, and it's not hard to see why. Its unpredictability makes it more exciting to watch since no one knows who'll come out of the curtain and in what order.

Over the years, a lot of Superstars have made their WWE debut at the Rumble and we've witnessed a lot of surprising returns as well. The Road to WrestleMania 36 will officially kick off at the event, so a lot of feuds could be ignited at the show.

This year's event could live up to expectations and turn out to be a memorable show if WWE takes the right step and makes proper booking decisions. With that being said, here are five things that could happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2020.

#5 Daniel Bryan comes close to defeating The Fiend

Could Daniel Bryan push The Fiend to his limits?

Daniel Bryan and The Fiend will clash at the Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship in a strap match. With this added stipulation, Bryan has a chance to win the match - or at least come close to winning it, since he doesn't have to pin or submit The Fiend.

On the recent episode of SmackDown, Kane made his return on the show where he was confronted by the Universal Champion. Bryan then came out, attacked The Fiend and ripped off his dreads. The Big Red Machine is another Superstar who had a problem with Wyatt/The Fiend, so perhaps he could interfere in the match to assist his former tag team partner.

Bryan could push The Fiend all the way and he'll still look strong even if he is defeated. Since it will be a strap match, maybe, just maybe there won't be any red light in the arena. The Fiend seemingly draws his strength from the eerie red lighting, so he'll be easier to wrestle without it.

