5 Things WWE NXT got right this week: New challengers for champions, Jacy Jayne speaks

Several big matches were scheduled for WWE NXT this Tuesday night. The company started to build towards TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and allowed several superstars to get into new rivalries during the show.

Fans waited to see what Jacy Jayne had to say about her actions last week. She betrayed her best friend, Gigi Dolin, stomping her down before leaving her in a heap.

Meanwhile, Grayson Waller was expected to pay for disrespecting Shawn Michaels on the show. Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura were expected to form a dream team to take on the former women’s tag team champions.

Wes Lee also made a successful NXT North American Championship defense against Von Wagner on the show. Bron Breakker also found the next challenger for his title during the broadcast.

Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right this week.

#5. Tyler Bate shutdown Grayson Waller on WWE NXT

Tyler Bate scored a big win over Grayson Waller on WWE NXT.

Tyler Bate was sick of seeing Grayson Waller disrespect Shawn Michaels on WWE NXT. The two men met in the first match on Tuesday night.

Bate took control immediately and hit Waller with a dropkick before the heel came back with a few moves. The Big Strong Boy continued to stay on the attack and hit an exploder and a shooting star press for a near fall.

The Aussie went for a hold, but Bate fought out and tried for the Airplane Spin. Both men blocked each other’s moves and tried to finish the match quickly. The former NXT UK Champion came out on top by hitting a sunset flip for the win.

It was a great opener that showcased both men’s potential. Waller has fallen out of the NXT Championship picture. However, this rivalry will allow him to stay on the top card for some time.

Meanwhile, The Big Strong Boy must pick up a few more wins before reaching the top title picture again. He is someone who can realistically defeat Bron Breakker for the championship.

#4. Jacy Jayne pushed ahead as the baddest heel on the women’s roster

Jacy Jayne showed no remorse for her actions.

Jacy Jayne shocked the WWE Universe by attacking Gig Dolin on WWE NXT last week. She punished her during the broadcast and proved that she was among the most heartless competitors in the company.

Jayne spoke about the end of the trio this week. She showed no remorse for her actions and claimed that Dolin had it coming for her. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion said she had to carry Dolin despite her shortcomings but was now the only standing member of Toxic Attraction.

The promo was short and impactful. After Mandy Rose’s departure, fans wanted to see how the two remaining members of Toxic Attraction would fare. It’s great to see Jayne come across as a vicious heel on the brand, similar to Rose. She has a bright future ahead of her.

On the other hand, NXT has a tall task ahead of them as they can make Gigi Dolin one of the biggest babyfaces in the company once she returns and targets her former friend.

#3. Axiom continued to impress with a win over Damon Kemp

Damon Kemp returned to the WWE NXT ring for a match against Axiom on Tuesday night. Kemp looked to take control early on, but Axiom took him down with some strikes and sent him into the corner.

Kemp responded with a wheelbarrow German Suplex that nearly leveled the real-life superhero. The heel hit two more suplexes before Axiom fired back with some stiff kicks.

It didn’t take Axiom long before connecting with the Golden Ratio for an easy win.

The match did little for Kemp, who has been down in the dumps since his rivalry with Diamond Mine. However, it made Axiom appear a true force on the roster again.

The creative team could have allowed these two superstars some more time to showcase their skills. Kemp is gifted in the ring but needs to improve his mic skills. On the other hand, Axiom works like a well-oiled machine ready for the big leagues like Ricochet.

#2. Jinder Mahal challenged Bron Breakker for the WWE NXT Championship

The Modern Day Maharaja wanted to get his hands on the gold.

Bron Breakker came out on WWE NXT to talk about the future of the title. With TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on the horizon, the champion was hoping to find someone worthy enough to challenge him for the title.

Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher interrupted Breakker to make their way to the ring. Mahal said he knew what it meant to be the champion, as he was a former WWE Champion.

Bron took a few shots at Mahal, and his boys before the heel asked for a shot at the championship next week. The champion gladly accepted as the segment ended.

The segment was uneventful, but it did well to set up a big match for the next week. Mahal is a former top champion, and a win over him will give Breakker more credibility.

It looks like Carmelo Hayes will be in line for a title shot at Stand & Deliver. The brand will probably give Breakker a solid defense against the heels before he comes face-to-face with The A Champion.

#1. Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura worked well together before the champion found a new challenger

This week, Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura teamed up to take on former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The veteran tag team worked well together and isolated Perez for some time.

The NXT Women’s Champion fought out and tagged Satomura, who hit some big moves and sent Chance outside before Perez hit some dives outside the ring.

The two kept control before Chance and Carter isolated Perez again. It looked like the former tag team champions had things under control, but The Final Boss caught Carter with a Pele Kick. Roxanne tagged in and finished the match off with Pop Rox for the win.

After the match, Satomura respectfully requested Perez for a shot. The champion realized what she was looking for and accepted her request as the show ended.

Chance and Carter worked together again, giving both women a tough fight. It was enough to show they were ready for the main roster. Meanwhile, Perez and Satomura worked well individually and will soon give fans an extremely good contest.

