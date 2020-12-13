5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: Targeted date for Roman Reigns vs The Rock revealed, Unpopular ex-Superstar set to make WWE return after over 4 years?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's been an interesting week in the world of wrestling, and though the WWE rumor mill was light, there's a lot to get into:

#5 Hope is true: WWE's targeted date for Roman Reigns vs The Rock

The inevitable?

The Rock admitted a few years ago that he quietly retired from WWE in 2013 even though there were talks for a WrestleMania 30 match against Brock Lesnar and a WrestleMania 32 main event match against Triple H.

Neither panned out due to various circumstances, with the primary one reportedly being his insurance company not letting him step in the ring and risking an injury again. The last time he was in the ring at WrestleMania 29 against John Cena, a major injury caused a massive delay to the shooting of Hercules and reportedly cost millions of dollars.

Either way, even though we predicted that The Rock may never get a proper retirement match, WWE still wants to get one big-money match out of him. That would be against none other than the company's biggest full-time star - Roman Reigns.

With Roman Reigns' new character and evolution in 2020, there would be a lot more interest in a dream WrestleMania match, but given that crowds are still uncertain to return in 2021, WWE is reportedly targeting a Roman Reigns-Rock showdown for 2022, as per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

"According to those very close to the situation, Johnson has brought up the possibility of doing a match with Reigns in 2022, but that's a long way away, and he'd be 49 by that time. Obviously, this is all up to him; he wants in this year tomorrow, or next month, and he's in. But on the creative side, they've been told he's a no go.

We hope this is true because it would be an apt farewell match for The Rock and the timing would be right. It wouldn't make sense to have a match so big without any crowd present.