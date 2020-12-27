5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Dream WrestleMania 37 match for Roman Reigns teased, Mental health problems on WWE's main roster revealed

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We'll start off by paying respects to Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper in WWE), who tragically passed away at the age of 41.

This will be the last edition for 2020, so let's begin:

#5. Hope is true: WWE teases a dream WrestleMania 37 match for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns on the Christmas episode of SmackDown

While this is admittedly less of a rumor, WWE always subtly plants the seeds for major WrestleMania feuds - usually months in advance. In this case, it may have been planted as early as the end of 2020.

As you may know, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens inside a steel cage to retain the Universal Championship - doing so for the second time in six days. With Royal Rumble being the next WWE pay-per-view, the road to WrestleMania is set to start in just over a month.

There's a lot of uncertainty over how things will play out, but one thing we know for sure is that Daniel Bryan was the first to declare himself as an entrant into the Men's 2021 Royal Rumble match.

On Talking Smack, Daniel Bryan cut a promo on Paul Heyman, planting the seed for a possible dream match at WrestleMania 37

“And Paul, I don’t lay claim to being better than many people at certain things, but I’ll tell you this: I’m a better fighter than Roman Reigns, and I’m sure as hell a better wrestler than Roman Reigns. And if I win the Royal Rumble and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and he’s still the Champion, I will beat him for that Championship.”

We hope that it's true because Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is likely the best Universal title match that WWE can go for at WrestleMania next year. To add to it, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan had an incomplete feud in 2018, and with the roles now reversed, it would be a big marquee match for WWE at WrestleMania 37.