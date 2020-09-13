Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. As always, we'll waste no time on the introduction and jump right into the rumors!

#5. Hope is true: WWE's endgame for Roman Reigns' Universal title reign

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns' return to WWE after over five months changed the entire scenario on SmackDown. From WrestleMania 36 until the summer, Braun Strowman was the top babyface on WWE's Blue brand while Bray Wyatt/The Fiend was the top heel.

Roman Reigns has always been WWE's golden boy and number one babyface since 2015. But for the first time in over six-and-a-half years, he finally turned heel, aligning with Paul Heyman in the process.

This has shaken things up quite a bit and Tom Colohue revealed on Dropkick DiSKussions that WWE's endgame for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship reign is to eventually have a big feud with The Fiend Bray Wyatt, who he was originally going to face at WrestleMania 36 (before Goldberg came and changed that):

Well, it has been made clear to me that The Fiend is endgame material so this is the real big feud that they want to put together between these two. That said, we could see the match at any point, such is the way of long-term planning in the WWE right now. If they need to pull the trigger ahead of time if someone is injured or someone is unavailable, and they just need a big feud to fill the spot, it could be that we see this match very soon, even as soon as Hell in a Cell. I would be surprised though to see it happen before the Royal Rumble. I think they want to keep The Fiend out of Hell in a Cell after what happened last year and when it comes to the Hell in a Cell, The Fiend is not really made to step into that particular match.

Colohue added that while there will certainly be one big match, WWE normally does a series of matches, which is why they reportedly filled the time between WrestleMania 36 and SummerSlam with three different aspects to Bray Wyatt's character.

We hope this is true because this is the biggest feud that can be done on SmackDown. Roman Reigns himself admitted last year a couple of months before WrestleMania 36 that he would prefer facing Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania than Goldberg - with an eye to WWE's future.