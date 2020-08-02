Welcome to this week's edition of WWE and wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! We're starting off August with a big edition and as always, we'll be focusing on storylines, backstage stories, pushes, potential injuries, contract talks, and much more.

#5. Hope is true: WWE wants to push Chad Gable; Vince McMahon wants to create new stars

Chad Gable

Chad Gable is without a doubt among the top five most underutilized stars in WWE. Even when Jason Jordan was getting a push to set him up as a main-eventer, many fans believed that WWE had picked the wrong American Alpha member.

Jason Jordan's in-ring status seems all but confirmed at this point and since then, WWE has still not utilized Chad Gable/Shorty G as much as they should have. The furthest he's gotten is a Tag Team title reign on RAW and then a King of the Ring finals appearance last year.

He finally turned heel on SmackDown on July 31st, aligning with the man who beat him to win the King of the Ring tournament - King Corbin. Tom Colohue spoke about this in his SmackDown review and revealed that Vince McMahon wants to push Chad Gable and sees a lot of Kurt Angle in him:

Baron Corbin has apparently been pushing for more opportunities for people and this is one of the ways that Vince McMahon believes that they can push new stars. Chad Gable is someone that he wants to push purely because of his in-ring talent. Apparently he sees a lot of Kurt Angle in Chad Gable."

We hope this is true because Chad Gable deserves a big opportunity and a big break. There's no questioning his credibility in the ring and if given the chance, he would likely knock the ball out of the park with his character as well.

It's a good time to give Chad Gable an opportunity and WWE might find that they have an extremely special talent in him.