Undertaker in 'The Last Ride' (left); Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of 'Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't'. We're now past Money in the Bank 2020, the first major PPV after WrestleMania 36. With Backlash in sight for WWE and Double or Nothing ahead for AEW, the next month of wrestling is going to be an exciting one.

Unfortunately, it looks like the empty arena shows will be the way to go for the foreseeable future, but these rumors focus on a lot of things to look forward to, starting right now:

#5. Hope is true: WWE planning a big rematch for The Undertaker's return?

The Undertaker

The Undertaker has had a career resurgence in 2020 after he finally said goodbye to the 'Deadman' character after 16 years and reinvented himself for WrestleMania 36. Due to the empty arena setting for the show of shows, WWE decided to get creative and filmed a mini-movie that was the 'Boneyard match'.

It was considered an instant classic, with many dubbing it as the most unique WrestleMania main event. AJ Styles normally gets the best out of his opponents, which is why it shouldn't come as a surprise that he gave The Undertaker his best match in 7 years.

It seems as though the two are set to work together again, as Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on the Wrestling Observer Radio spoke about WWE possibly working towards a more "traditional" match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

We hope this is true because it would be interesting to see how the two would do in the ring and a traditional setting. Given that their first match was such a big success, there will undoubtedly be a lot of hype for a rematch. We wouldn't blame WWE for wanting to capitalize on a big-money match-up.