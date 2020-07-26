5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: WWE's plan for Edge at WrestleMania 37 revealed, Disappointing change in plans for Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! It's been an intense week of wrestling and following Extreme Rules, we're now in SummerSlam mode!

Let's jump right into the WWE rumors of the week!

#5. Hope is true: Edge's WWE WrestleMania 37 plans

Edge in 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

Edge was last seen on the RAW after WWE Backlash 2020, but his last match was on the PPV itself. In the main event, Edge would have a rematch with Randy Orton from WrestleMania 36. Their encounter in April was a Last Man Standing match, while their Backlash main event was a straightforward wrestling match.

It was an instant classic and even The Undertaker said that the match brought a 'tear to his eye'. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE's plans for Edge at WrestleMania 37 involves a possible "I Quit" match to wrap up the Randy Orton feud. Sportskeeda's Lennard Surrao wrote:

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Edge vs. Randy Orton in an 'I Quit match' is being pencilled in as one of the pivotal bouts for next year's WrestleMania.

We hope this is true because it would be a fitting way to end the feud. While we would like to see Edge face newer Superstars, the reality is that it might have been the case had he not suffered the tricep injury. Given that he reportedly had to get surgery as well, it means that he's out for the rest of 2020. The rumor mill has indicated that he could be back in time for a surprise return at the Royal Rumble, which would eventually lead to his rematch against Randy Orton. It's no secret that their trilogy was supposed to finish at SummerSlam, but it looks like that won't be the case anymore.