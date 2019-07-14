5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Huge change for SummerSlam, Top RAW star to get big push again

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 13.63K // 14 Jul 2019, 18:53 IST

A huge week in the WWE rumour mill

Welcome to the third edition of wrestling rumours we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's safe to say that it's been a rather interesting week in the world of pro wrestling. We witnessed the go-home shows to WWE Extreme Rules and RAW received poor reviews while SmackDown received the opposite, to nobody's surprise.

Fans already began to jump to conclusions about why Paul Heyman being in-charge would be a flop after one bad show. We would request anyone who thinks that way to be patient and let the shows play out over the course of the year. When the year is done, it would be a better time to look back and assess the reality behind it all. Either way, the wrestling rumour mill was abuzz throughout the week, with many interesting scoops coming in about WWE programming and AEW and all that's been happening and will happen.

Without dragging on much further, let's look at five rumours we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't!

#5. We hope is true: Creative support for Finn Balor

Finn Balor was defeated on SmackDown

Fans have been frustrated with how WWE has utilised Finn Balor since his return in 2017, but those frustrations were amped up recently by the way he has been used as Intercontinental Champion.

Our very own Tom Colohue reported that people in the creative team are frustrated with the way Balor has been used, particularly because they feel he should be in the main events, while storylines written for him aren't being used.

One of his sources mentioned that a wrestler was even thrilled when told that he would feud with the Demon King, but it was reportedly scrapped. Why we hope this is true is because if there is huge support backstage and from creative, it means that there will be many options for Balor when the time comes for him to get pushed again.

