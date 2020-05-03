Triple H (left); Edge (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! It's been a fun week of wrestling, with the coming week of WWE programming set to conclude the build to Money in the Bank 2020.

There's still a lot going on in the world of wrestling, so let's jump right into the rumors:

#5. Hope is true: Triple H wanted to push a released WWE Superstar as a top name

Triple H vouched for a recently-released star

Triple H is a Superstar who has had a lot of backstage influence for over two decades in WWE. He's worked his way into a much higher role with the WWE and as a result, has transitioned out of being a full-time wrestler a long time ago.

Even then, there was a time when he tried to put over an unexpected name - Curtis Axel. The recently released former WWE Superstar was once involved with Triple H, who reportedly saw him as a potential flagship star for WWE, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON):

He was pushed as one of the top stars in developmental. At the same they liked his athletic ability and that he was tall. He was brought to the main roster and expected to be a star. Paul Levesque in particular thought he was going to be one of the flagship stars of the company. His first run as Michael McGillicutty went nowhere.

He was even given an opportunity and Triple H did his best to put him over:

"Levesque, as Triple H, put him over with the storyline Axel gave him a concussion and collapsed."

Ultimately, it didn't work out too well for Curtis Axel. Either way, we hope this is true because it's good to see Triple H tried to put over different WWE stars. Ultimately, he succeeded in doing so with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.