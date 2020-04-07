5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Why Vince McMahon gave Paul Heyman 'special' permission on RAW, Huge update on The Undertaker's retirement

Welcome to this week's edition of "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". We're a few days late with the series this time around, primarily due to the two-day WrestleMania 36 event. We didn't want to take away from the Show of Shows and decided to bring the edition a bit late this time.

Either way, WrestleMania 36 is now in the books and WWE will be marching forward - or at least try to in the prevailing circumstances. Let's jump right into the past week's rumors!

#5. Hope is true: Vince McMahon gives special permission to Paul Heyman

What was interesting about the RAW side of things this past WrestleMania was the realistic aspect of the storylines and promos. The promos on RAW have been praised during the Performance Center shows and it's no coincidence, as the executive director of RAW Paul Heyman has supposedly been given special permission.

Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that Heyman gets some rein from Vince McMahon and control on promos that Bruce Pritchard won't on SmackDown:

That's one of the reasons why I think that one of these aspects of these promos being different and good is that mentality which nobody else would do there. I'm pretty darn sure you're not going to see that on SmackDown on Friday and I don't think Vince would ever do it on his own but you know he is giving Paul, I'm not saying free rein because gets free rein but he's given Paul some rein and these promos are showing that.

We hope this is true because Heyman has done a great job with RAW so far and has shown a lot of progress and change since arriving. We expect that to continue.

