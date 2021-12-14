5 WWE couples who have split but are still friends

Many WWE Superstars have fallen in love and dated their colleagues in the past few years. Some of these relationships blossomed and ended in marriage. Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins and Naomi & Jimmy Uso are two examples. However, other couples' relationships didn't have similar happy endings.

A few WWE couples had to end their relationships. Some of them even called off their engagements. Although some of these romances ended on bad terms, other former couples are still friends.

Here are five WWE couples who have split but are still friends.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Dolph Ziggler

holly☃️ @luvholz omg nikki and dolph omg nikki and dolph https://t.co/ASaqWV9rbb

Nikki Bella signed her first WWE developmental contract in 2007. She then joined FCW, WWE's former developmental brand, where she first met Dolph Ziggler. Bella and Ziggler fell in love and started dating in 2008.

In The Bella Twins' book Incomparable, Nikki spoke about her relationship with a WWE Superstar. She referred to that wrestler as Brad. Nevertheless, many believe she was talking about Ziggler:

"Our relationship was casual, and I certainly had no claims on him, but it drove me crazy anyway. It was the first time that I had been with a guy who wasn’t clamoring to lock me down. It drove me batshit crazy. It made me obsessed with him. The problem with that sort of imbalance is that it never really gives you a chance to assess the relationship, or your compatibility, on stable ground. You spend so much energy trying to get something that you think you want, that is just a little out of reach, that you don’t have a chance to actually judge whether you want the thing in the first place," she wrote.

Bella added in her book that she broke up with the WWE Superstar after a few years because she discovered that he had cheated on her with another wrestler. However, she disclosed that they are still friends. She also revealed that she still enjoys talking to him.

The WWE Hall of Famer had invited her ex-boyfriend to a party to celebrate the Bella Twins' new wine release a couple of years ago. In a video posted on the Bella Twins' YouTube channel, Bella and Ziggler's relationship seemed very friendly. She even took a selfie with her ex-boyfriend and introduced him to her current fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun