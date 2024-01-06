5 WWE RAW stars who could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Royal Rumble 2024

WWE star Seth Rollins is the reigning and defending World Heavyweight Champion going into January's Royal Rumble event. Since winning the gold in May 2023, The Visionary has taken on all comers. But there has yet to be an opponent announced for Rollins at the Rumble in 2024.

Rollins has already successfully defended his title on televised WWE shows against Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Damian Priest, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Visionary has already gained pinfall victories against the who's who of Monday Night RAW, except for Cody Rhodes.

WWE is heading to Tropicana Field on January 27 for the 37th annual Royal Rumble extravaganza. At the Rumble, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Style in a Fatal Four-Way match. Another bout for the event includes Logan Paul defending his United States Championship against tournament winner Kevin Owens.

When it comes to the two Royal Rumble matches, most participants have yet to be announced. For the Men's Rumble, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk are the only names (so far) announced for the match.

For the Women's Rumble, Bayley, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch have all been announced as Rumble participants on WWE programming. RAW star Chelsea Green seemingly declared herself for the Rumble with a recent post on X (formerly Twitter).

When the Rumble goes to St. Petersburg, Florida, who will challenge The Visionary for the gold? Without further ado, let's look at five potential opponents for Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

#5. Two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre would have become World Heavyweight Champion if it were not for Seth Rollins' foot touching the bottom rope during the main event of the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

McIntyre has been hounding Seth for months, hungry for championship gold. This loss likely won't deter the Scotsman from stepping up yet again for the red brand's Big Gold Belt.

Considering a rope break thwarted The Scottish Warrior's attempt at becoming World Heavyweight Champion, what if he and Seth were to have a rematch at the Royal Rumble with a 'No Holds Barred' stipulation attached? This would mean no rope breaks for either Rollins or McIntyre.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 was the last time these two warriors of wrestling battled it out for the World Heavyweight Championship at a premium live event. Much like on Monday, Rollins and McIntyre fought an intense back-and-forth battle at the Saudi PLE in early November. The Visionary walked away the victor, retaining his championship on both occasions.

During McIntyre's first reign as WWE Champion, he successfully defended his title against Seth Rollins at Money In The Bank 2020. The Scotsman certainly has what it takes to defeat The Visionary. If Drew challenges Seth for the gold at the Rumble, maybe we'll see the rise of The Scottish Warrior once again.

#4. Three-time Universal Champion and seven-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar have a storied history that goes back almost a full decade. The Visionary attained his first reign as WWE Champion by interrupting the main event of WrestleMania 31 with a Money in the Bank cash-in, turning the match into a triple threat match featuring Lesnar, Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

Rollins had another notable triple threat WWE Championship match against Lesnar earlier in the year at the 2015 Royal Rumble in a bout also featuring John Cena.

Lesnar would use his Money in the Bank cash-in to end Rollins' first reign as Universal Champion at WWE Extreme Rules 2019. However, it's worth noting that The Visionary would achieve his second reign as Universal Champion by defeating The Beast Incarnate.

Rollins won the 2019 Royal Rumble, going on to win the Universal Championship from Lesnar in the opening match of WrestleMania 35's main card. And when Brock regained the gold at the following Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, The Beast Slayer quickly won it back, regaining the title at SummerSlam 2019 and ending Lesnar's third reign in less than a month.

Considering that Seth Rollins has ended three of Brock Lesnar's title reigns, perhaps The Beast Incarnate will be looking to end Rollins' reign as World Heavyweight Champion. Lesnar and Rollins haven't mixed it up in a while, and it would certainly be a blockbuster match to showcase in Tropicana Field on January 27.

Lesnar is currently a free agent who isn't assigned to any of WWE's three brands. However, The Beast has made Monday Night RAW his home when it comes to his most recent in-ring feuds.

Brock last appeared in a WWE ring at the 36 annual SummerSlam, where he lost to The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Only time will tell if he's next to step up to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#3. Main Event Jey Uso

Jey Uso proved his worth as a main-event player in 2023, headling multiple major Premium Live Events, including SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Money in the Bank, and Night One of WrestleMania 39.

Uso also took Seth Rollins to the limit in the main event of the December 4, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. However, the multi-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion failed to become the World Heavyweight Champion in his match against The Visionary.

Following Rollins' victory against Drew McIntyre on the Day One episode of RAW, perhaps Main Event Jey Uso will be next to step up against The Visionary. It's clear that Uso and McIntyre don't get along, so maybe both competitors will face Seth in a triple-threat match at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

It's worth noting that the last time Rollins wrestled in a triple-threat championship match at the Rumble, he was the one to take the pinfall loss.

Not only was Uso close to winning Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title in 2023, but he was an eyelash away from capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in Detroit.

Going into the new year, it's clear that Jey belongs in a top position. At the 2024 Royal Rumble, will Main Event Jey Uso get another shot at The Visionary's gold?

#2. Senor Money in the Bank and current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest has been nipping at the heels of the World Heavyweight Champion for months. Priest is the current holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase, and it appears that he intends to cash in his MITB contract on Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Considering that Priest has been a thorn in Rollins' side for weeks, maybe it's time for the two to square off for the World Heavyweight Championship at an upcoming premium live event.

As previously suggested, it's possible Rollins could be defending his title in a multi-man match, much like his former Shield brethren Roman Reigns. It's possible Priest could be facing The Visionary at the Rumble, but he might not be the only one gunning for Seth's gold.

Priest tried to cash in his MITB briefcase numerous times. Maybe the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is the perfect place for The Archer of Infamy to finally cash in his contract.

Much like many MITB winners before him, Priest could catch the champion off-guard with a surprise cash-in after a successful title defense. If that's the case, Damian Priest could walk out of Tropicana Field as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day

In 2023, Dirty Dom became one of the most hated WWE Superstars of the modern era. In 2024, maybe it's time for the young Mysterio to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

A one-on-one title match against Seth Rollins could be just what Dominik Mysterio needs to prove that he is indeed the future of World Wrestling Entertainment. Win or lose, a bout with The Visionary could show wrestling fans why Dirty Dom is a major star on the rise in the new year.

No matter if it's a one-on-one bout or a multi-man match, Dominik will certainly be placed in a prominent position if he ends up challenging for Seth's strap in St. Petersburg.

It would undoubtedly raise Dominik's stock to be involved in a World Heavyweight Title match at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The boos from the WWE Universe would predictably be thunderous if Dom were to qualify for a shot at Seth's belt.

Win or lose, fans will likely shower Dom with an extremely loud chorus of boos. But if he were to win and dethrone Rollins for the title, the boos may become unprecedented.

Who do you think should face Seth Rollins at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

