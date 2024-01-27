5 WWE Ruthless Aggression Era stars who could be surprise entrants in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match

WWE is heading to Tropicana Field this Saturday to present its 37th annual Royal Rumble extravaganza. The outcome of January's premium live event will likely determine the main event of WrestleMania XL.

Throughout the year, WWE has routinely brought back names from their past to surprise fans during the Royal Rumble. 2024 will likely be no different.

There are four matches officially announced for Royal Rumble 2024. Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-way against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. The Maverick Logan Paul is also scheduled to defend his United States Title against Kevin Owens.

When it comes to the Men's Rumble, 17 participants have been announced for the match. There are significantly fewer women announced for the Rumble compared to the men's side. Bayley, Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, Becky Lynch, Michin, Zelina Vega, Alba Fyre, Shotzi, and Ivy Nile are ready to Rumble tonight.

WWE is known to capitalize on nostalgia, which they utilize for special events like WrestleMania and Royal Rumble. Will the Stamford-based promotion bring back stars from the Ruthless Aggression era to showcase in Tropicana Field?

The Ruthless Aggression Era ran from 2002 to 2008 and saw the rise of main event talents such as John Cena, Randy Orton, Edge, Brock Lesnar, and Batista.

Without further ado, let's look at five Ruthless Aggression stars who could show up in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match!

#5. Eight-time WWE Champion The Rock

The Great One thrilled the wrestling world when he made a shocking return during the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW. Following his viral segment with Jinder Mahal, The Rock teased a dream match between himself and The Head of the Table Roman Reigns.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has been on the minds of wrestling fans for years. A battle for the throne of the Anoa'i Dynasty is widely rumored and speculated to be the upcoming main event of WrestleMania 40. This was also true for 'Mania 39, but Cody Rhodes ended up taking the top spot against Reigns.

The Brahma Bull became one of WWE's most popular stars during the Attitude Era. However, during the Ruthless Aggression Era, The Rock's role in wrestling began to wind down as he switched his focus to a career as a Hollywood actor.

The Rock was one of the first WWE Champions of the Ruthless Aggression Era and passed the torch to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2002. At WrestleMania 19, The Great One finished his story with Stone Cold Steve Austin by finally defeating The Texas Rattlesnake at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Rock made a few in-ring returns during the PG Era in the 2010s, most notably facing John Cena in back-to-back WrestleMania main events in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

The Great One also had one final run as WWE Champion, defeating CM Punk at Royal Rumble 2013 and carrying the title into WrestleMania 29.

The record shows that The Rock won the 2000 Royal Rumble match. Will he do the same in 2024?

The Rock hasn't competed in the 30-man Royal Rumble match in over 20 years, with his last appearance being the 2001 event.

4. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

As the legend of Hulkamania hits its 40-year mark, Hulk Hogan has hinted that he might have one more match left in him. The Hulkster also teased showing up in Tropicana Field as a surprise participant in the Men's Royal Rumble match, possibly as entrant #30.

Hulk Hogan is one of the most legendary performers in the history of professional wrestling. The Immortal One brought WWE to mainstream prominence during the Golden Era of the 1980s. He'd continue to innovate the business by turning heel and forming the New World Order in WCW.

In 2002, Hogan returned to WWE and quickly became a headlining star again. Even though he came back as a villain as part of the nWo, the crowd couldn't help but cheer for The Hulkster, largely siding with him over The Rock during Hogan's legendary match at WrestleMania 18.

During the Ruthless Aggression Era, Hogan had memorable matches against Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, and Randy Orton. Hulkster's final match in WWE was a victory over Orton at the 2006 edition of SummerSlam. In 2024, will wrestling fans see Hulk have one more match?

Hogan is currently a 70-year-old man, so it's doubtful he'll be taking any major bumps if he were to step into the squared circle to wrestle one or two more matches.

The Hulkster could even end up making an elimination or two in the Royal Rumble. It's possible Hogan could still have the strength to make a wrestler like JD McDonagh fly over the top rope.

1992 was the last time The Hulkster competed in a Royal Rumble match. Hogan is a two-time Royal Rumble winner, winning back-to-back Rumbles in 1990 and 1991, respectively.

Hogan's pro wrestling career began in Florida, so it may be fitting for The Hulkster to end his in-ring career in The Sunshine State.

3. Gene Snitsky

Gene Snitsky made a brief WWE return in November 2023 in a backstage segment featuring Chelsea Green following an episode of Monday Night RAW.

This has caused speculation that Snitsky could be wrestling his first WWE match in almost 16 years at the 2024 Royal Rumble in Tropicana Field.

Snitsky first gained the attention of fans during a 2004 storyline involving himself, Kane, and Lita. When he hit The Big Red Machine in the back with a steel chair during a No DQ match, the former World Heavyweight Champion fell and landed on The Extreme Diva, causing a miscarriage (according to the storyline).

This resulted in Snitsky gaining the catchphrase "It wasn't my fault" and punting a baby doll into the crowd.

On an episode of the Cheap Heat Productions podcast in March 2023, Snitsky talked about potentially returning to WWE and said, "As the saying goes in pro wrestling, never say never."

Snitsky's last televised match in Stamford-based company was a loss to CM Punk during the first round of the Intercontinental Title number one contendership Tournament on the November 24, 2008, episode of Monday Night RAW.

However, his last official match in WWE was a dark match before a taping of ECW in early December 2008, which saw him team with the future LA Knight and lose to Cryme Tyme.

Snitsky remained somewhat active on the independent wrestling circuit throughout 2023. In 2024, will fans see this former baby punter return to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match?

2. Six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Rob Van Dam

Before WrestleMania heads to ECW's backyard in Philadelphia, WWE could potentially bring back one of Extreme Championship Wrestling's most recognized stars, Rob Van Dam, for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

RVD wrestled a couple of AEW matches in 2023, which could potentially pose an issue with him appearing at WrestleMania 40. However, Van Dam did confirm that he plans to be in Philadelphia at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend.

During the Ruthless Aggression Era, RVD became one of Monday Night RAW's most popular superstars. In 2006, Van Dam reached the top of the Titanland by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, cashing it in on John Cena, and winning the WWE Championship during the second edition of ECW One Night Stand.

That year, he was also awarded the ECW World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately, a real-life incident caused RVD to drop both titles less than a month into his reign.

RVD made a surprise return at the 2009 Royal Rumble. Will he do the same in 2024?

Van Dam's last match with the Stamford-based company was taped for an August 2014 episode of SmackDown, which saw RVD lose to Seth Rollins. The ECW legend last appeared on RAW in a non-wrestling role to announce draft picks during the 2023 WWE Draft.

1. Two-time WWE World Tag Team Champion The Hurricane

The Hurricane is no stranger to making a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble match. The masked superhero gave fans a healthy dose of nostalgia as a participant in the 2018 and 2021 Men's Rumble matches.

Hurricane Helms signed a legends contract in 2020 and is currently employed by WWE as a producer. Recently, the former Cruiserweight Champion released a video on social media that showcased some of his Royal Rumble moments. The video showed clips of Helms being eliminated from multiple Rumbles.

"Going over in the Rumble! #OverTheTopRope," wrote Hurricane Helms on Instagram and X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Considering that Helms is a producer in WWE, there's a good chance he'll be in Tropicana Field during the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, it remains to be seen whether or not he'll put on The Hurricane costume and entertain the fans one more time.

The Hurricane delighted fans during the Ruthless Aggression Era, and he could do the same in 2024 during the Men's Royal Rumble match!

