WWE is heading into the New Year on a high note, with a ton of top-tier talent on all three rosters.

Of course, Roman Reigns has been the standard bearer by which all pro wrestlers strive to emulate, but the company has a plethora of great superstars surrounding The Tribal Chief. Considering how much elite talent WWE has on contract, 2024 could be a year for the history books.

One of the top stories of 2023 was the return of CM Punk. At the end of Survivor Series: WarGames, just as fans were processing Randy Orton's return, Punk's "Cult of Personality" theme music started, and fans erupted with excitement as their Second City Saint had come home.

As the WWE Universe looks ahead to who CM Punk may face soon, who will be the first to deliver his first defeat? Here is our list of five WWE Superstars who could hand CM Punk his first loss since his return.

#5. 10-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most intimidating and destructive superstars in WWE history. Brock has faced and humbled some of the true greats throughout his legendary career, including The Undertaker. Lesnar has also been a part of some of the most memorable feuds of all time as well, including his rivalry with CM Punk.

Fans probably remember the historic battle between Brock Lesnar and CM Punk at the 2013 SummerSlam event. Punk came out victorious in that match after a no-DQ bout that lasted nearly a half hour.

Lesnar most recently concluded a months-long war with Cody Rhodes and has been out of action ever since. If The Beast decides to return and settle the score with CM Punk, it could be worthy of a WrestleMania stage.

#4. 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton

The Viper Randy Orton recently returned to action!

After sustaining a major back injury in 2022, Randy Orton returned at Survivor Series: WarGames, to the delight of the capacity crowd inside Chicago's Allstate Arena. Randy's return ended his 18-month absence from action, and he looks better than ever.

Following back-and-forth negotiations between RAW GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, Orton officially signed with blue brand on December 1. Now that The Viper is back, no one is safe, not even The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns or fellow returnee CM Punk.

While Punk is currently on the RAW roster, there are still many ways that the two could meet in the ring. One example could be at a premium live event or in the event of a WWE Draft, where the two get drafted to the same brand.

#3. 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

In recent years, WWE has seen multiple major returns, to the delight of the WWE Universe. Of course, the most recent returns were Randy Orton and CM Punk. However, not too long ago, The American Nightmare returned at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Seth Rollins.

Since his return, Cody has been on a quest to "finish his story." Ironically, the same can be said for CM Punk. Punk and Rhodes originally left the company under frustrating circumstances and found their way to AEW before eventually coming back home.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk both have more years behind them than they do ahead of them. With that said, both must have premier feuds, culminating with legendary payoffs on big stages.

It's probably safe to assume that neither Cody nor Punk will experience many losses in the near future. But if anyone is worthy of handing CM Punk his first loss, it's Cody Rhodes.

#2. 16-time WWE Champion John Cena

One day, wrestling history books will be rewritten, and when that time comes, John Cena will need a section all to himself. Cena has earned the right to be mentioned in the same sentence as legends like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock. Very few WWE Superstars have ever moved the needle quite like John Cena.

John Cena was a part of that iconic OVW developmental class of 2000, which included Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, to name a couple. Cena has carved his own path throughout his career, both in and out of the ring.

During a recent episode of Smackdown, Cena announced that he was not retiring yet, but he was unsure how much time he had left. If The Champ is looking for one last feud to cap off his legendary career, CM Punk would be an ideal candidate to send the future Hall of Famer off into the sunset.

#1. World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

As the WWE Universe cheered at the sight of CM Punk's electric return at Survivor Series, one person was not too excited to see The Straight Edge Superstar find his way home.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Freakin' Rollins was visibly perturbed at the sight of Chicago's native son.

Considering it appears that Seth Rollins has real-life heat with CM Punk, combined with the fact that both are on the RAW roster...the storyline writes itself. Rollins has been a tremendous champion, and no one has been able to knock him off his throne.

With the pageantry surrounding CM Punk's return, it could be some time before he suffers his first loss. However, Rollins could very well be the kryptonite that takes down the Second City Saint.

