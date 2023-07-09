5 WWE Superstars who could lead a new era nWo

The state of WWE today is great. With a locker room full of exceptional talent and a motivated behind-the-scenes workforce pumping out unique storylines, the company appears to be in great hands for years to come. Hence, there's always room for more exciting changes and additions.

During the height of the iconic Monday Night Wars, former WCW Executive Vice President Eric Bischoff came up with an idea that eventually gave birth to one of the greatest factions in professional wrestling history. At the 1996 WCW Bash at the Beach pay-per-view, the New World Order was born. Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hollywood Hulk Hogan became the founding members of the nWo.

The nWo gave fans an incredible run of over five years. There were offshoots of the stable since the original nWo disbanded. But there will never be an era quite like the original nWo run. However, wrestling fans would undoubtedly welcome the idea of a new generation New World Order. But who would be the right fit to be at the helm of a rebirth of the nWo? Today, we take a deeper look at this idea. Here are five current WWE Superstars who could lead a modern-day nWo.

#5 Two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles

Former leader of The Bullet Club - AJ Styles

AJ Styles is one of the best professional wrestlers alive. At 46 years old, Styles still competes at the highest level with the top stars in the industry. Styles is an anomaly, and his performances are, more often than not, absolutely phenomenal (pun very much intended).

Before signing with WWE, AJ Styles was already a household name, a global megastar, if you will. Styles enjoyed significant success with TNA, NJPW, and ROH, among other promotions. He has held the TNA/IMPACT World Championship multiple times, besides being a 3-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion. The veteran also was the inaugural ROH Pure Champion.

It's also worth noting that Styles was once the leader of the Bullet Club, which could help him as a potential leader of a nWo rebirth.

In late 2015, rumors started circulating that AJ Styles was headed to the WWE. However, many fans thought this was just not possible. After all, The Phenomenal One was among the hottest names in the market, and he seemed to be doing great with NJPW. But after entering the 2016 Men's Royal Rumble match at number three, Styles broke the internet upon his WWE debut.

#4 WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

Austin Theory is one of the hottest stars in WWE today

The future of WWE is bright, and quite frankly, the future must go through Austin Theory. It's hard to believe Theory has only been wrestling since 2016. But, at only 25 years old, the star's best days are probably still ahead of him.

Theory signed with WWE in 2019 and became a star instantly. After his initial debut, Theory spent minimal time in NXT before making his main roster debut. He has since become one of the top superstars in the company.

Austin Theory is the current reigning and defending WWE United States Champion. He has brought a higher degree of relevancy to the coveted title that it has needed for a long time. It's obvious that WWE has a lot of plans for this young star. His natural charisma and consistently evolving in-ring skills will help propel him to the next level.

#3 Former WWE Hardcore Champion Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon is one of the most charismatic personalities in pro wrestling history

Being a fourth-generation wrestling personality, Shane McMahon grew up around numerous industry veterans. Moreover, he is a member of the most notable family in the history of professional wrestling.

Outside of professional wrestling, Shane McMahon is a business mogul. He has had his thumb in numerous business ventures, resulting in profits of millions of dollars.

Shane-O-Mac has led some of WWE's most successful factions over the years, including The Corporation, which ultimately merged with the Corporate Ministry. Alongside his father, Mr. McMahon, Shane served as a co-leader of these stables during the height of the Attitude Era.

Not only is Shane a good leader behind the scenes, but he is also a very skilled worker inside the ring. He has held his own in several legendary matches, including bouts against The Undertaker, AJ Styles, Kane, and his father, Vince McMahon, just to name a few.

#2 Two-time Streamy Award winner Logan Paul

Logan Paul has the potential to become a major star

In the spring of 2022, WWE signed Logan Paul, to the dismay of many wrestling purists. All they knew was that a "YouTuber" was infiltrating their sacred grounds. After all, many wrestling fans have not been too accepting of pop culture celebrities in their unique world. However, Paul soon proved worthy of breaking through that ever-elusive forbidden door.

Since arriving, Logan Paul has shown nothing but respect and honor to the sport of professional wrestling. He has worked hard and proved that he can compete at the highest level. He has also shown that he is more than capable of providing superior entertainment value.

Outside of wrestling, Logan Paul is a leader and has been a winner at everything he touches. The Youtuber-turned-combat sports icon has taken on every challenge and exceeded every expectation.

#1 Former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight

It has taken two decades, but at 40 years young, LA Knight is finally enjoying the fruits of his labor as he is currently one of the hottest names in all of professional wrestling. Every time Knight picks up a mic, the fans listen and hang onto every word he speaks.

LA Knight hasn't always been as popular as he is now. His road to superstardom has been a complicated one, which has included many obstacles. Throughout his struggles, Knight has risen above it all and now finds himself on the brink of something that could be really special.

After a fantastic showing at Money in the Bank 2023, the former champion is poised to welcome his next challenge, and whoever his next foe may be, they should be prepared for the best Knight possible. He already has the backing of the WWE Universe, and that's the most challenging part. Knight could lead a modern-day New World Order straight to the top if the fans remain in his corner.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes