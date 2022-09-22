5 WWE Superstars who recently suffered from health issues

A few WWE Superstars have suffered from health issues in 2021. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, for example, underwent surgery after suffering heart failure last year. The Game announced his retirement from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38 due to his condition.

Likewise, other WWE Superstars have recently had health issues. While one announced that he was diagnosed with stage two colon cancer, another had to have emergency surgery to save her life.

Here are five WWE Superstars who recently suffered from health issues.

#5. Virgil

Virgil is battling stage two colon cancer

In 1986, Virgil made his WWE debut. He then spent nearly eight years in the Stamford-based company before getting released in 1994. During his eight-year tenure in WWE, Virgil won the Million Dollar Championship once.

Over the past few years, the former superstar has suffered from several health issues. Earlier this year, he revealed that he is currently fighting stage two colon cancer.

"It’s really s***** right now. Too make things worse I know have stage 2 colon cancer. I am a fighter but need your help. I cannot afford any of the medical bills and would love your support.... love you guys," Virgil tweeted.

In May 2010, the 71-year-old made a brief return to WWE to align with Ted DiBiase Jr. Nevertheless, DiBiase Jr. fired him about a month later. In his final match, he and DiBiase Jr. teamed up to face The Big Show and Mark Feuerstein. However, Virgil and his partner lost the bout.

Over the past 12 years, the former Million Dollar Champion has competed in a few matches on the independent circuit.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

In 1998, Kurt Angle signed a contract with WWE. His first run in the company lasted about eight years, during which he became one of the top superstars, winning several titles, including six world championships.

After a decade competing in IMPACT Wrestling, Angle returned in 2017. He spent another two years in the company before announcing his retirement after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

The Olympic Gold Medalist recently had to undergo surgery to replace his knees. After the operation, he posted a video from his hospital bed on social media.

"This is your Olympic hero Kurt Angle and I'm in the hospital right now because I just had knee replacements done this morning. I'm feeling pretty good right now but my legs are numb because of the epidural. So, I know I have a long road ahead of me and I'm willing to work very hard to get back to where I was before. I want to thank all of you for all of your support and your wishes and prayers for my surgery, I really do appreciate it. God bless you all," he said. (H/T: People)

Angle has made several sporadic WWE appearances since his retirement. Last month, he appeared on an episode of Monday Night RAW in his hometown of Pittsburgh.

#3. Eva Marie

Eva Marie had to rush to the ER due to a bad allergic reaction

Eva Marie had two runs in WWE. She first started in 2013 and competed for four years. All Red Everything then returned to the company in 2021 for a brief run before she was released from her contract last November due to budget cuts.

Earlier this month, the former Total Divas star had to rush to the emergency room due to a bad allergic reaction.

"Eva Marie says she had to go to the ER on anaphylactic shock over Labor Day weekend due to a massive allergic reaction to fire ants," Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX tweeted.

The 38-year-old later posted a video of herself in the hospital on her TikTok, showing the red spots all over her body.

"When you have a massive allergic reaction to FIRE ANTS and end up in the ER. Anaphylactic shock. Welcome to the NEM Farm," she captioned the video.

After her release from the Stamford-based company, Eva Marie stepped away from professional wrestling. She is currently a fitness trainer, model, and businesswoman.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham

Billy Graham had to undergo amputation surgery

Billy Graham has had several runs in WWE, during which he held the WWWF Heavyweight Championship for 296 days between April 1977 and February 1978. In 2004, the 79-year-old entered the company's Hall of Fame.

A few months ago, the former WWWF Heavyweight Champion took to Facebook to inform his fans that he had to undergo amputation surgery.

"I have some infections in a few toes and my Mayo Clinic surgeon must do some partial amputations. This is going to take some time to recover from so I will be offline for a while. If you good folks out there have any photos or thoughts you would like to put up in the meantime my FB is open for business. I just won't be responding for the next 2 or 3 weeks, I have to heal up in between surgeries and it takes full concentration," he said. (H/T: ComicBook)

Although he is no longer an active in-ring competitor, Graham is reportedly under a "Nostalgia Contract" with the Stamford-based company.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus joined WWE in 2000 and spent about six years as an active competitor, during which she won the Women's Championship seven times and the Hardcore Title once. In 2006, the Hall of Famer announced her retirement from in-ring competition.

A few days ago, the former Women's Champion revealed that she had to undergo emergency surgery to save her life. In an Instagram post that included a few videos of herself in the hospital, Stratus disclosed that her appendix was about to burst.

"A reminder that if you ever have a nagging pain in your lower right quadrant – do go to emergency… After a crampy 10 hour travel day on Monday I was working through the pain on Tuesday prepping for an announcement (which I will post tomorrow). I have a pretty high pain tolerance so when what I thought was 💩 cramps but ended up getting pretty intense I drove myself to emergency and turns out my appendix was getting ready to burst (...) Got 3 new scars to add to my body badges and one less organ…recovery hasn’t been too bad so far, definitely manageable. Just wanted to check in! xo" Stratus wrote.

Despite being retired, Stratus has made several sporadic WWE appearances over the past few years. She recently appeared on an episode of Monday Night RAW in her hometown of Toronto, Canada, during which she teased returning to the ring to face Bayley.

