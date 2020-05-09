5 WWE Superstars that you had probably forgotten competed in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

This year's Money In The Bank ladder matches will take place in a unique location

This year's Money In The Bank matches are set to be the most unique in history. Instead of the traditional ladder matches, the bouts will take place at WWE's corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Competitors in each match will battle to reach the top of the building, where they will find the prized briefcase suspended above a ring. However, while the format has changed, there is no shortage of top talent in either match.

Particularly in the case of the male roster, the annual Money In The Bank match typically focuses on individuals WWE sees as star performers - or those they feel have the potential to get to that level.

It is easy to understand why. With a world championship opportunity at stake for the winner, it makes sense that the company only wants to include superstars who will be taken seriously as challengers for either the Universal or WWE Championship.

Of this year's male participants, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio are former world champions - while King Corbin is a former winner of the match. The remaining entrants, Aleister Black and Otis, have been heavily featured by WWE recently, with both winning their matches at WrestleMania.

Despite WWE's intentions, things do not always work out as hoped. Here are five one-time Money In The Bank ladder match entrants that you had probably forgotten ever appeared in the bout.

#5 Tensai (2012)

The Tensai character debuted in 2012 - but was not a success.

WWE had high hopes for Tensai when the character debuted on RAW the night after WrestleMania in 2012. The real-life Matt Bloom had enjoyed some success in the promotion earlier in his career, as both Prince Albert and A-Train, before he was released in 2004.

It was his run in Japan, as monster heel Giant Bernard, between 2005 and 2012 that encouraged WWE to bring Bloom back.

Initially returning under the name Lord Tensai, Bloom played a mysterious heel, dressed in Japanese samurai attire. The character was a flop, though, with Tensai even going on a losing streak before qualifying for the 2012 World Heavyweight Championship MITB match.

Predictably, Tensai did not emerge victorious, with the briefcase being won by Dolph Ziggler. Tensai did little else of note during the rest of his WWE in-ring career, forming a tag team with Brodus Clay before retiring as an active competitor.

Bloom now works as head coach at the WWE Performance Center.