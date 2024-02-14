5 WWE Superstars whose contracts are reportedly set to expire in 2024

2024 is all set to be a historic year for WWE. On one hand, the company is breaking all sorts of records. On the other, it could lose several of their top stars.

Over the years, several WWE Superstars have established a sweet spot for themselves on the roster. As a result, many fans have started thinking of them as WWE lifers. However, when it comes to this sport, 'never say never' is more than just a philosophy.

In the last three years alone, top names such as Edge and Daniel Bryan left the company instead of renewing their contracts. So, no matter how successful of a run they're having, wrestlers will never rule out fielding better offers from somewhere else.

That said, here are five top WWE Superstars who are set to be free agents this year.

#5. Sheamus

In the summer of 2022, fans realized what Sheamus brings to the table. His work started to receive more appreciation than it did before.

Shortly after that, he transitioned into a babyface, putting on spectacular, hard-hitting matches against Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Edge. Since August last year, The Banger King has been on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury.

What's even more disappointing is that he may not be WWE-bound for long after his return. His contract is reportedly set to expire this year. Even with the injury time added, it may not extend into January 2025.

Now, it's totally possible that The Celtic Warrior signs a new deal before his current one expires. However, nothing is certain until the pen is put to paper.

#4. Becky Lynch

Despite being away from the ring for about a year and a half, Becky Lynch has been among the most decorated wrestlers of the last five years.

From being part of the first-ever women's main event match in WrestleMania history to breaking a Guinness World Record, The Man just can't stop outdoing herself. Currently, she has her sights set on dethroning Rhea Ripley at this year's Show of Shows.

From the looks of it, Lynch is geared up for a momentous 2024. That may very well be the case as long as she renews her WWE deal, which is set to expire this summer.

Now, The Irish Lass Kicker has expressed her desire to end her career in the Stamford-based promotion. Regardless, the company shouldn't wait any longer to ensure she's locked in for many more years.

#3. Current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Even the mere thought of losing Becky Lynch to a rival company is dumbfounding. The only thing more newsworthy is if her real-life husband, Seth Rollins, leaves too. From the looks of it, that is totally in the realm of possibility.

It has been reported that The Visionary's current contract will expire in the same month as Lynch's. Like his partner, Rollins has said time and again that he thinks of WWE as his home. Regardless, history has shown that professional wrestlers aren't afraid of switching homes under the right circumstances.

Despite being out of action due to a knee injury, The World Heavyweight Champion regularly appears on RAW. Thus, no additional time might be added to his contract. That should prompt the officials to be more hasty with re-signing him.

#2. Two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

If there's one superstar who has grown into one of the most-must-see parts of RAW in the last couple of months, it's Drew McIntyre.

Ever since turning heel, The Scottish Warrior has been on a one-of-a-kind run. His in-ring work was never in doubt, but his ongoing heel run has shown fans how utterly charismatic he is. His recent segments with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins are proof of that.

The only disappointing part of his current act is the looming risk of him leaving the company in the next couple of months. As things stand, the 2020 Royal Rumble winner can be free of all WWE-related commitments shortly after WrestleMania 40.

The last time McIntyre and WWE split up in 2014, the former improved by leaps and bounds. If he is let go again, a rival company will get a chance to land a bonafide superstar. It will be interesting to see how his contract situation unfolds.

#1. Finn Balor

Finn Balor is a thriving representation of the fact that one doesn't have to be continuously involved in the World Championship mix to be deemed credible.

Since the summer of 2022, Balor, along with his Judgment Day allies, has been running roughshod over the top babyfaces of RAW. His tremendous work as part of said faction earned him two reigns as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion.

For fans eagerly waiting to find out what's next for the 42-year-old star, they better hope he inks a new deal soon. Because as of today, the Irish star's current contract runs for only a couple more months.

Given that the AEW roster is packed to the brim with Balor's former Bullet Club allies, there's a strong possibility that he could jump ship later this year.

