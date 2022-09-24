6 Current WWE Superstars who recently underwent surgery

Several former WWE Superstars recently underwent surgery. For example, Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had to replace his knees earlier this year. Former champion Trish Stratus also had to undergo emergency surgery a few days ago to remove her appendix, which was apparently about to burst.

Meanwhile, a few current WWE Superstars have also undergone surgery over the past few months. While one had to repair a torn right pectoral muscle, another underwent photorefractive keratectomy surgery.

Here are six current WWE Superstars who recently went under the knife.

#6. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes suffered a pectoral muscle tear

After his AEW contract expired last February, Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. On his first night back, The American Nightmare defeated Seth Rollins. The two squared off again at WrestleMania Backlash, where Rhodes again walked out victorious.

As Rollins and Rhodes headed towards a third bout against each other at Hell in a Cell, The American Nightmare suffered a pectoral muscle tear. Despite his legitimate injury, the 37-year-old faced and defeated Rollins inside Hell in a Cell. The next night on Monday Night RAW, The Visionary attacked Rhodes with a sledgehammer.

Rollins' assault on Rhodes was a way to write him off television as the former Intercontinental Champion underwent surgery a few days later to repair his torn right pectoral tendon. On July 9, Rhodes' wife, Brandi, announced the success of her husband's surgery.

"The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now," she tweeted.

In an official announcement, WWE noted that Rhodes would be out of action for nine months after his surgery.

#5. Rick Boogs

Rick Boogs suffered an injury at WrestleMania 38

Since making his SmackDown debut in May 2021, Rick Boogs has aligned himself with Shinsuke Nakamura. Last April, the two challenged The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38. Not only did they lose the bout, but also Boogs suffered a torn quadriceps to patella tendon injury during the match.

Michael Cole later announced during the show that Boogs would undergo surgery to repair his quadriceps and patella tendon. The SmackDown star also commented on his health situation in an Instagram post after the event.

"From the highest of highs to lowest of lows. Having my beautiful wife with me to experience my first Wrestlemania. Getting the incredible opportunity to open the show! Being able to demonstrate brute strength in front of millions of viewers! Unfortunately, the doctor told me my quad was too strong for the tendon and it was flexing so hard, it ripped the tendon totally off the bone. I'm still incredibly grateful for the experience and for all the love and support. History proves I will come back bigger, better, and stronger. IT’S A MINDSET," he wrote.

A few days after WrestleMania 38, Boogs underwent successful surgery in Birmingham, Alabama. He is currently out of action as he continues to recover from his injury.

#4. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is active on Monday Night RAW

Since 2013, Alexa Bliss has been an active competitor in WWE. Over the past nine years, the former RAW Women's Champion has received many blows to her nose, resulting in it getting broken several times.

Last May, Little Miss Bliss announced that she had rhinoplasty surgery a few months earlier to fix her nose, which collapsed after getting broken six times. The 31-year-old stated in a social media post that she could finally breathe properly for the first time in years.

"I'm almost 8 months out from my rhinoplastly, septoasty & valve reconstruction – all to be able to breathe for the first time in YEARS! Recovery wasn't pretty- but totally worth it," she wrote.

Bliss is currently active on Monday Night RAW. Last Monday, she went head-to-head against Bayley. However, she came up short.

#3. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

Earlier this year, Sasha Banks joined forces with Naomi to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship. They defeated reigning champions Carmella & Queen Zelina, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 38 to secure the title.

However, The Boss and her partner allegedly left their titles on John Laurinaitis' desk and walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW last May. The company has since suspended them and stripped them of their championship.

About a month after her walkout, Banks underwent photorefractive keratectomy eye surgery to help improve her vision.

"Mercedes Varnado was excited to have #PRK surgery with Dr. Newsom, and could not be happier with the results! PRK is an alternative for those who might not be candidates for #LASIK and is especially good for those involved in high-impact sports," Newsom Eye clinic posted on Instagram.

While some reports have suggested that WWE has released Banks from her contract, neither the company nor The Boss has confirmed these rumors. Earlier this month, Banks officially launched her runway modeling career as she made her debut at New York Fashion Week. She also recently hinted at pursuing a career in music.

#2. Odyssey Jones

Odyssey Jones underwent surgery last January

In 2019, Odyssey Jones signed with WWE and joined the NXT roster. Although he later went on a hiatus in early 2020, the 28-year-old returned to the ring in July 2021. He has since been an active competitor on WWE's third brand.

Last January, however, Jones suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in a match against Saurav Gurjar during a 205 Live taping. A few days later, the New York native underwent successful surgery to repair his tendon.

On January 18, the NXT star addressed his health situation in a tweet, assuring fans that "he would be better."

"Sorry world I’ll be better! 🙏🏿" Jones tweeted.

Jones is yet to return to action. In his last televised match, he lost to Grayson Waller on NXT on December 28, 2021.

#1. Yulisa Leon

In February 2021, Yulisa Leon signed a developmental contract with WWE. She made her debut nearly eight months later. The 26-year-old is currently on the NXT roster.

Earlier this month, Leon revealed on an episode of NXT that she had suffered a torn ACL injury that would put her on the shelf for nine months. A few hours ago, the NXT star underwent surgery to repair her torn ACL. She posted a video on Instagram showing her inside the medical facility before and after the operation.

"This is my first surgery and I can tell that in every hard moment I've been through and every tear I've shed in this time, I feel more protected and loved than ever and that's why I want to thank again to each person who has sent me messages of strength and support. , you are making this process so much easier with all your love and positivity!❤️🥹 I am sure that this stage will bring a completely new Yulisa ready to continue leaving her heart above a ring and of course dancing in the pure style of Yulisa Leon💃🏻, your favorite Latina next to my war partner and friend @valentinaferozwwe," she wrote in the caption.

Leon last competed on the August 2nd episode of NXT. She teamed up with Valentina Feroz to face Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, Toxic Attraction, and Diamond Mine in an NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match. However, Leon and her partner lost the bout as Chance and Carter emerged victorious.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far