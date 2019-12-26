6 Inactive WWE Superstars who could have a match in 2020

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

Legends never die...

While some WWE Superstars have called it a day and moved on with their lives, a few have only moved on to other things and just don't have the time to wrestle anymore. But then, a spark reignites the fire within them and they just get that itch to get back to the ring.

Recent news and rumors have suggested that some WWE Superstars could be coming back after being away for quite a while. Next year, they could return at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 36 as doing it at any other pay-per-view just wouldn't be as memorable.

Here are 6 inactive wrestlers who could have a match in 2020.

#6 John Cena

The champ is here!

According to a recent report, John Cena is interested in doing 'something substantial' at WrestleMania 36. It's unclear what that role might be, but Cena could be looking to have a match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Last year, he returned in his 'Dr. of Thuganomics' gimmick and interrupted Elias and handed him a beatdown for his troubles. There are several WWE Superstars that Cena could face but, it will most likely be something short and sweet.

Also Read: 5 Possible Opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 36

Another way to look at this was that the last time Cena had a 'match' was at WrestleMania 34 wherein he faced The Undertaker. The match was barely 3-minutes long and saw The Deadman going over the leader of the Cenation. Perhaps, a rematch would make the most sense.

Irrespective of who Cena faces, it also showcases his importance to the WWE Universe. He's a 16-time WWE Champion and the pop he received last year was proof enough that the fans would love to have him back in the ring doing what he does best.

