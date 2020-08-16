6 Rumors that came true this week - AEW's plan for Goldberg, Former World Champion removed from TV, WWE PPV returns after 3 years and more

We're back with another edition of Sportskeeda's weekly series in which we take a look at the rumors from the world of professional wrestling that came true. We have details about WWE's RAW Underground concept and the identity of the person responsible for the idea.

A long-time rumor of AEW being interested in Goldberg was also confirmed. A former WWE Champion has also been written off TV, as previously reported.

Finally, speculation about a recently released WWE Superstar being offered a chance to return for a one-off angle was also alluded to by the Superstar himself. WWE also confirmed a dream title feud and the return of a forgotten WWE PPV this week.

On that note, let's take a look at the six rumors that came true this week:

#6. AEW was interested in signing Goldberg, booking plan revealed

The rumor of AEW possibly signing Goldberg has been circulating since the day the promotion was established way back in January 2019.

Rajah.com had reported back then that the company was hoping to get Goldberg on board through wrestling agent Barry Bloom, who was also reportedly overseeing Chris Jericho's negotiations with the promotion. There was a substantial amount of speculation being discussed about Goldberg potentially jumping ship to AEW; however, the former WCW Champion continued to work for the WWE sporadically.

Jim Cornette has now confirmed the rumor about AEW's interest in signing Goldberg while also revealing the promotion's plan for the veteran Superstar.

Cornette revealed on the 344th episode of The Jim Cornette Experience that Tony Khan was into the idea of signing Goldberg. It was also added that the AEW President wanted Goldberg to come to AEW and do the streak again.

Here's what Cornette revealed on the podcast episode:

"Goldberg was huge on Tony Khan's want list. He wanted Goldberg to come out and do the streak over again. I mentioned how much you think he's gonna charge for a 30-second job match? Probably the same as a main event PPV match."

Tony Khan has admitted in the past that he likes the former WWE Universal Champion

Tony Khan had himself revealed in January 2019 that he really liked Bill Goldberg while also calling the former Universal Champion as one of the greatest draws ever in professional wrestling. Khan kept the door open when it came to doing business with Goldberg.

"I have spent some time with Bill, I really like Bill a lot, and he's one of the greatest drawing cards ever in the business, he's a huge star, a household name … and yeah, if the situation was right, obviously. I haven't agreed to anything with Bill or anything, but I like Bill a lot."

Goldberg last wrestled at WrestleMania 36 where he dropped the Universal title to Braun Strowman. Could a move to AEW still be on the cards? Will Vince McMahon allow it to happen?