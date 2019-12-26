6 Secret weapons AEW could have in 2020

Who could appear for the promotion in 2020?

There were many wrestling fans who witnessed the last AEW Dynamite of 2019. The Dark Order decimated The Elite and SCU with their band of creepers. Unfortunately, people turned off their TV sets and decided to watch NXT instead.

It's true. It's damn true. NXT squashed AEW in the ratings by more than a 100,000 viewers and even finished ahead of them in the all-important 18-49 target demo. Then, there was the collection of bad press that the company started getting.

Someone tweeted out close-up footage of the creeper 'punching' Dustin Rhodes, which turned out to be anything but that. Those few seconds of phantom punches were savaged online by fans and even Randy Orton and Mark Henry took to social media to lambaste the segment.

To top it all, after the show ended and the cameras were turned off, Tony Khan was seen giving a stunner to Shawn Spears. It should be clear that this happened 'after hours,' as the televised show had already ended. It was done in good fun, but fans tore the segment apart online.

Tony Khan explained that he didn't want to do it, but rather that the crowd and Shawn Spears goaded him into it. And perhaps, another casualty in all of this was that The Young Bucks quit Twitter. According to Papa Buck, they did it to escape the toxicity of the Twitter world.

This is rather jarring as some would argue that The Young Bucks built their careers on social media. Matt Jackson clarified that the reason they quit Twitter was because it was important to their mental health and it was stifling their creativity.

This was not the way that AEW wanted to end 2019. But as it was recently suggested, "This Is a marathon, not a one-night sprint." So, the question remains: Where does AEW go from here?

People forget that it's only been 12 weeks of television and AEW has only shown a smidgen of what's to come. There could be plenty of new signings that fans are not aware of, as well as new storylines. Of course, this depends on several factors, but there is a possible stockpile of creative WMDs fans simply haven't anticipated.

Here are 5 secret weapons AEW could have in 2020.

#6 Hangman Page Joins The Dark Order

The bind that breaks...

Hangman Page has not been the same since All Out after losing to Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship. Since then, he has left The Elite and has been wayward ever since. Page has had mixed returns and has appeared intoxicated on Being The Elite.

There is a precedent that a heel turn could be coming and it could include Page joining The Dark Order. Or is he already part of it? It will be a stunning reveal, if that is the case and it could also help legitimize The Dark Order and blunt criticism toward the group.

