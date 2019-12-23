6 top WWE Superstars who didn't win a Championship in 2019

Reigns and McIntyre have been waiting to hold some gold again

WWE is all about entertainment and drama, and the Superstars aim to provide it in plenty, putting their careers on the line every time they take to the ring.

For their efforts, they are not only rewarded with fame and fortune but are also given some good Championship reigns to look back upon when their time is up.

Legends such as Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, and many others are best remembered for coming to the ring with a certain WWE title wrapped around their waists.

In the year that went by, many Superstars in WWE, whom many deem as deserving to hold top Championships, were unable to get their hands on even one.

In this article, we will look at the six top deserving WWE Superstars who were unable to win a top title in the company this year.

Zayn returned this year and cut an outstanding promo

Sami Zayn spent a large part of 2018 away from the action owing to injury. Once fit, he was back training at the company's Performance Centre and made his return on-screen on an episode of RAW in early April.

He challenged Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship but lost the match to The Demon King.

After the match, Zayn cut a promo which signaled that he would be competing as a heel and showed his displeasure at the crowd. He continued to deliver promos against the WWE Universe, and got into a short feud with Braun Strowman, taking his Money in the Ladder Match spot in the process.

Zayn was attacked backstage at the PPV, and his spot in the match was taken by Brock Lesnar, who went on to win the briefcase with the contract.

This led him to rejoin Kevin Owens and the two formed a tag team for some time but weren’t too successful. He then entered the King of the Ring tournament, but was unsuccessful and lost in the first match against Cedric Alexander.

Since then, we’ve seen The Underdog from the Underground become Shinsuke Nakamura’s mouthpiece and he’s extended his services to many other Superstars, such as Mojo Rawley and Cesaro.

It has now almost been five years since Zayn held a title in the company, and he’s spent 2019 losing 15 matches with only one win to his name.

