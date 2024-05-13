6 wrestlers who left WWE (& where they should go next)

WWE has released numerous wrestlers over the years. In recent weeks, the TKO-operated wrestling promotion has fired multiple in-ring competitors.

Gable Steveson, Drew Gulak, Jerry "The King" Lawler, and a litany of developmental talent have parted ways with WWE in May 2024. On April 19, 2024, while WWE SmackDown was still airing, the wrestling media found out about the releases of Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, and Xyon Quinn. Hours later on April 20th, wrestling fans learned about the firing of Indus Sher's Sanga and Veer Mahaan. On April 22nd, Von Wagner was released, and a day later, Cameron Grimes was let go. The now-former NXT competitor Guru Raaj, who hadn't wrestled in over a year, was moved to the Alumni section of WWE's website in late April, which is the only sign of his departure from the company.

April is a month when many wrestling observers expect WWE to conduct 'spring cleaning' when it comes to in-ring competitors post-WrestleMania. May 2024 would also see numerous talents leave the Stamford-based promotion. Where should the released performers go next? There are also plenty of other competitors who left WWE in previous years, no matter the month, and there are plenty of directions for them to go down. Without further ado, let's look at six wrestlers who left the Stamford-based promotion, and let's decide where they should go next!

#6. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak should find work on the indies before debuting with All Elite Wrestling

Drew Gulak left WWE in May 2024, weeks after Ronda Rousey claimed that he pulled the drawstring of her sweatpants. The former multi-time 24/7 Champion commented on the allegation, saying that he pulled her drawstring by accident while reaching for Rousey's hand for a handshake.

Gulak was taken off of WWE NXT immediately after Ronda spoke in an interview about his alleged inappropriate behavior towards her. There were also reports that Gulak was allegedly a bully in NXT. Gulak's absence from television was seemingly alluded to during a storyline between The Family and his former faction, No Quarter Catch Crew. This angle indicated that Gulak was possibly 'whacked' by Tony D'Angelo's mafia-inspired stable.

Contrary to reports of Gulak being fired, Triple H said during the Backlash: France press conference that Drew's contract ran out and was not renewed. Now that his story with WWE has seemingly come to a close following an eight-year run, what's next for Drew Gulak?

After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, perhaps Gulak should return to his old stomping grounds on the indie circuit. Drew also has a wrestling school that he can dedicate more time to now that he's no longer a WWE Superstar. AEW's Wheeler Yuta works as a trainer in Gulak's wrestling school, Catchpoint, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Gulak was also a trainer under the WWE umbrella, training stars like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny.

Gulak also has a history with Daniel Bryan and Claudio Castagnoli, who are both part of the faction Blackpool Combat Club alongside Wheeler Yuta. If the eight-time WWE 24/7 Champion were to become an All Elite Wrestling roster member, he'd arguably be a good fit as part of the BCC. Gulak's in-ring skill set would fit in just fine in AEW.

The former one-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion could also add depth to AEW's Ring of Honor brand if he were to become #AllElite.

#5. Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson should go "where the best wrestle" in AEW

Gable Steveson is a highly accomplished amateur wrestler who won the 2021 Olympic gold medal in Men's freestyle wrestling in the 125 kg division. However, Gable is still green when it comes to professional wrestling. Luckily, in AEW, he has veterans like Don Callis and Chris Jericho, who could allow him to be their understudy beneath The Learning Tree™ or as part of The Don Callis Family.

Steveson wrestled a total of 17 times under the WWE umbrella, with only one match being televised, that being at NXT The Great American Bash 2023. The crowd turned on the Olympian during his bout with Baron Corbin during his only match at an NXT Premium Live Event. Considering the heat that Gable Steveson has developed during his short time as a WWE pro wrestler, perhaps he should portray a heel in the next promotion that takes him.

Gable Steveson could potentially live up to his full potential as an in-ring performer if he were to become #AllElite.

#4. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal could make a splash in AEW, but TNA would be another good option, with or without Indus Sher

Jinder Mahal made wrestling media headlines earlier this year with a tweet directed at HOOK. Mahal was responding to criticism that Tony Khan was leveling against WWE's booking of The Modern Day Maharaja getting a World Heavyweight Title shot. Khan also promoted the then-upcoming AEW World Championship match between Samoa Joe and HOOK. Tony compared both matches and noted how HOOK had an impressive win/loss record while Mahal lost a lot of televised matches.

Mahal fired back with the now-deleted tweet, "Who tf is Hook? WATCH MONDAY NIGHT RAW ON @USANETWORK MONDAY 8PM EST!!!"

If Jinder Mahal is brought into AEW, he could develop an onscreen rivalry with HOOK and possibly even Tony Khan. Mahal could also find himself under The Learning Tree of Chris Jericho, a wrestler who won the FTW Championship from The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil.

Mahal could also potentially find success in the former Impact Wrestling. As a member of the TNA roster, Jinder might find himself quickly pushed to the top of the card and challenging Moose for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Modern Day Maharaja is a former WWE Champion and he certainly wouldn't look out of place as a threat to Moose's gold.

#3. Cameron Grimes should wrestle on the indie circuit and return home to TNA as Trevor Lee

Last month, the former NXT North American Champion was brought to tears when he found out he was released from his dream job, WWE. Since then, he's already been booked to wrestle his former tag team partner Andrew Everett for Elevation Pro Wrestling's Homecoming event on July 27, 2024, in Lexington, North Carolina.

Cameron Grimes never won a title on WWE's main roster, but he did win two titles in NXT. During his time on the white-and-gold brand, he became the final wrestler to be recognized as the Million Dollar Champion. He'd also find championship success while competing in TNA wrestling.

While performing under the ring name Trevor Lee, the North Carolina native became a three-time X Divison Champion. Additionally, he'd receive one reign as TNA World Tag Team Champion alongside Brian Myers. Lee arrived in TNA in August 2015 and he'd stay with the company as an onscreen performer until being written off of television in January 2019.

2024 might be the right year for Trevor Lee to return home to TNA. If that were to happen, the sky is the limit for the 30-year-old star. He could potentially work himself into a main event spot and challenge Moose or another top competitor for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. The TNA faithful would certainly welcome back Lee with open arms.

#2. Xia Li should become a TNA Knockout

Xia Li wrestled in WWE from 2017 to 2024. She went titleless during her seven-year run with the Stamford-based promotion, never winning a championship on NXT or the main roster. Li made history by becoming the first Chinese woman to become a WWE Superstar, but she didn't make much of an impact with the company beyond that.

Considering that AEW has a loaded roster for both men and women, TNA would arguably be the best choice for Li after leaving WWE. She might get lost in the shuffle in AEW, much as she did in WWE. TNA has a significantly smaller roster than both companies, giving Li a greater chance of being featured more prominently.

If she does decide to sign with TNA, Xia Li could become a Knockouts Champion. Li is yet to win a title in her pro wrestling career, but that could all change if she were to become a member of the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling roster.

#1. Mickie James should sign a WWE legends contract

"Hardcore Country" Mickie James currently has multiple roles with Ohio Valley Wrestling, much like "The Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley. However, unlike James, Foley is signed to a WWE legends deal while also appearing in OVW. The former Cactus Jack is an OVW talent evaluator, and he sometimes also plays the role of a color commentator and an in-ring character who cuts promos. James hasn't signed a legends contract with WWE, but she is signed to Al Snow's promotion as the Creative director, Head of Female Talent, and Executive Producer of OVW shows.

Mickie James has previously teased interest in making a WWE comeback. She's the real-life wife of current SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Last year, Mickie was rumored to be joining Aldis as an authority figure in WWE. However, Aldis debuted as SmackDown's sole GM in October 2023 while Mickie was still a performer in TNA.

If she could retain her roles in OVW while under contract with WWE, the former five-time WWE Women's Champion ought to consider signing a legends deal with the Stamford-based promotion. With a WWE General Nostalgia Agreement, Mickie could potentially appear in future WWE video games and have her image and likeness featured on merchandise like T-shirts, action figures, and Funko Pop figurines. She could also make special appearances at WWE shows, such as in Nick Aldis' office on SmackDown.

Mickie James was released by WWE twice, first in April 2010 and then again in April 2021. She'd make a one-night in-ring return to the company in 2022 as a participant in that year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. At the time, James was the reigning Impact Knockouts World Champion, and she made history when she became the first active TNA wrestler to compete in WWE.

