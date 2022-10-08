6 WWE Superstars from Extreme Rules 2011 who underwent impressive body transformations

Several WWE legends competed at Extreme Rules in 2011, including a few former world champions. While some of these performers are still active in World Wrestling Entertainment, others are now either retired or signed to other promotions.

Some superstars who competed at Extreme Rules in 2011 look much different today. Over the past 11 years, a few of these wrestlers have undergone incredible body transformations. One of them, unbelievably, lost nearly 70 lbs.

Here are six WWE Superstars from Extreme Rules 2011 who underwent impressive body transformations.

#6. The Miz

Eleven years ago, The Miz competed in the main event of Extreme Rules. The 41-year-old faced John Cena and John Morrison in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship. However, The Most Must-see Superstar in WWE failed to capture the title as The Leader of the Cenation emerged victorious.

About a decade later, The Miz underwent an incredible body transformation ahead of WrestleMania 37. In an Instagram post, he disclosed that he started his journey to get in better shape in January 2021. By April, his weight had dropped from 220 lbs to 206 lbs.

"I set out on a journey to not only get ripped, but to get healthier. I started at 220lbs and currently I am at 206lbs. For 3 months, I weight trained 4 days a week and focused on eating the right foods. I went gluten free, dairy free, and soy free. @paleochef kept me on point with my diet and made sure I had all the right nutrition and the energy to do what was needed for the day. (...) I'm doing my best to make sure I can continue to do my job at the highest level for many years to come. This routine for 3 months has now turned into a habit I want to keep," The Miz wrote on Instagram.

The Miz is still currently active in WWE. He is now on the Monday Night RAW roster.

#5. The Big Show

The Big Show lost nearly 70 lbs

At Extreme Rules in 2011, The Big Show (aka Paul Wight) teamed up with Kane to defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against The Corre (Wade Barrett and Ezekiel Jackson) in a Lumberjack match. Despite the challengers' efforts, Show and his partner successfully retained their titles.

Over the past few years, The Big Show has undergone an unbelievable body transformation. The seven-time World Champion lost nearly 70 lbs of weight and is now more shredded than ever.

Speaking about his transformation to WWE.com, the 50-year-old dubbed it a "conscious decision."

"It was definitely a conscious decision. You don't make the transformation I've made without a serious commitment to changing 40 years of improper diet and improper training. I wanted to make a change, and I was given the time and opportunity to make a change, so I took advantage of it. I've worked a hard schedule for 22 years. Five days a week, 200-plus days a year on the road. With that time off, it was a chance for me to re-evaluate what I want to do with my future, what I want to do with myself, and really take this challenge on and see if I could make a change," he said.

The Big Show left WWE in early 2021 after his contract expired. A few days later, he joined AEW. He is now a color commentator and in-ring performer in Tony Khan's promotion.

#4. Michael Cole

Michael Cole lost nearly 65 lbs

Although he was a color commentator, Michael Cole competed at Extreme Rules in 2011. The 53-year-old teamed up with Jack Swagger to defeat Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross in a Country Whipping match.

About four years later, Cole underwent a jaw-dropping body transformation after losing nearly 65 lbs in 11 months. Speaking to WWE.com about his achievements, he disclosed why he decided to take that step.

"It was the perfect storm. All factors came together at once last October; getting older, being on television on a weekly basis, my metabolism slowing down, being unhappy when I looked at myself in the mirror and my energy wasn't what it used to be.I was climbing mountains, and the big mountain that we tried to climb was Grand Teton in Wyoming. We got snowed off the mountain at 12,500 feet and even if we didn't get snowed off, I knew inside that I wasn’t going to be able to finish the climb. I knew I wasn't in shape to do it. All of those things combined made me realize that I needed to make some life changes," he said.

Cole is still currently working in WWE. He is now on the SmackDown commentary team.

#3. Christian

Eleven years ago, Christian competed in probably the biggest match of his career. He went head-to-head against Alberto Del Rio for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Extreme Rules. After a hard-fought battle, Captain Charisma defeated his opponent to capture his first-ever world title in the promotion.

Although Christian retired in 2014, he made a surprise return at the 2021 Royal Rumble Match. Ahead of his comeback, Captain Charisma underwent an incredible body transformation.

In February 2021, Nutrition Solutions' Instagram page posted a before and after photo of Christian.

"Being a pro athlete his entire life who is well known for his work ethic and competitiveness, Jay [Christian] committed not just to getting himself back in shape, but getting himself in the best shape of his life at 47 years young! And as you can see, in just 5 months time he's made some remarkable progress! Thank you Jay for doing the work, kicking ass and giving us opportunity to serve you!" Nutrition Solutions captioned the picture.

The former World Heavyweight Champion commented on the post, thanking the Nutrition Solutions team for helping him get back to "where he wanted to be."

"When you wake up in the morning it's just as easy to set goals as it is to make excuses... but it feels a hell of a lot better when you conquer a goal 🤷🏼‍♂️. Can't thank Chris & the NS team enough for helping get me back to where I wanna be," he wrote.

Christian left WWE after the 2021 Royal Rumble. In March of that same year, he debuted in AEW, where he is currently active.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Kane

Kane had an impressive body transformation

Like his tag team partner at the 2011 Extreme Rules, WWE Hall of Famer Kane has undergone an impressive body transformation. The Big Red Monster revealed his newly shredded physique earlier this year.

Last April, Kane tweeted a photo of himself after his transformation. In the caption, he thanked WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and credited DDP Yoga for making him look in such shape at 55.

"Thanks to @DDPYoga and low carbs for making 55 look (and feel) this good!" Kane wrote.

Although Kane is no longer an active in-ring competitor, he has made several sporadic WWE appearances over the past few years. In 2021, he entered the WWE Hall of Fame.

#1. Sheamus

Sheamus showed off his body transformation

Eleven years ago, Sheamus went head-to-head against Kofi Kingston in a United States Championship match at Extreme Rules. Despite his efforts to retain his title, The Celtic Warrior lost the bout and the championship to Kingston.

Nearly eight years later, the 44-year-old underwent an impressive body transformation.

During a video on Sheamus' YouTube channel in 2019, The Irish wrestler shared a photo of himself before his body transformation. He disclosed that he did not feel good at the time and was unhappy with his appearance.

Sheamus then presented another photo after his transformation, stating that he had lost 35 lbs and has since been looking and feeling better.

The Celtic Warrior is currently active on SmackDown. Tonight, he will team up with his Brawling Brutes teammates Ridge Holland and Butch to face Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci) at Extreme Rules.

