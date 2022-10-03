6 current WWE Superstars who recently showed off impressive physical transformations

Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars have undergone incredible physical transformations. The Miz, for example, lost 14 lbs ahead of WrestleMania 37, revealing a new ripped physique. Butch lost a lot of weight between 2020 and 2021.

Likewise, a few other current WWE Superstars recently underwent impressive physical transformations. Some shredded off their pregnancy weight before returning to the company, while others got in better shape as they moved from NXT to the main roster.

Here are six current WWE Superstars who recently showed off impressive physical transformations.

#6. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Gunther lost more than 60 lbs ahead of his main roster debut

After spending more than a decade on the independent circuit, Gunther joined WWE in 2019. The 35-year-old wrestled for about three years on NXT UK and NXT, during which he won the NXT UK Championship, before making his main roster debut last April.

Upon moving to the United States and before his main roster debut, Gunther underwent a significant physical transformation. Over the past few months, he showed off his new ripped figure on his social media accounts.

In an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, the Intercontinental Champion disclosed that he was happy with how he looked before, but decided to change his looks to appear more appealing to fans.

"I lost about 60 or 65 pounds. (...) I knew I would be on the main roster. It's a national television show that's seen not just by wrestling hardcore fans. (...) Looking like I look now, I will be more appealing and stand out more than looking like I looked the way before because I think in the context I was performing before, I think I got taken serious and got away with being a serious competitor like that. But I think if you're in the top league on national television every week and you want to represent the top tier athletes, you have to be in shape to do so," he said. (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

Gunther is currently on SmackDown, where he is the Intercontinental Champion and the leader of Imperium.

#5. Ludwig Kaiser

Like his Imperium leader, Ludwig Kaiser competed for several years on the independent circuit before signing with WWE in 2017. The 32-year-old made his NXT debut in August 2018 and later aligned himself with Gunther and Giovanni Vinci.

Before joining SmackDown, Kaiser underwent an impressive physical transformation as his group leader. The German wrestler shared a photo on Twitter showing his incredible progress since his NXT days.

"Gotta want it more than anybody else. Gotta be willing to do more than anybody else, in order to get more than anybody else. I live for this since I'm a little kid, the best is yet to come. #KAISER #Impeccable #IMPERIUM," he tweeted.

Kaiser is currently on SmackDown as a member of the recently reunited Imperium alongside Gunther and Vinci. Next Saturday, the group will square off against The Brawling Brutes in a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match at Extreme Rules.

#4. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey returned to the ring four months after giving birth

After debuting in January 2018, Ronda Rousey spent about a year in WWE, during which she won the RAW Women's Championship before going on a hiatus after WrestleMania 35.

While away, Rousey got pregnant and gave birth to her first daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō, in September 2021. Four months later, The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to the ring to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Last May, Rousey shared a photo on Instagram showing her incredibly in-shape body after just seven months of giving birth.

"In hindsight coming back so fast after having Pō was pretty damn crazy. But I'm glad I had a goal to drive me to get back in shape - cause otherwise I don't think I would have dug so deep to find the extra energy to spend on myself, my own health and recovery. For all you mamas out there, I know you're tired, I'm tired too 😅 but you got this," she captioned the picture.

Rousey will now face Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.

#3. Omos

In 2019, Omos signed a contract with WWE and became one of the largest competitors (literally) in the company. The Nigerian giant then made his television debut on Monday Night RAW in June 2020 as a member of Akira Tozawa's ninja faction. He later aligned himself with AJ Styles, with whom he held the RAW Tag Team Championships between April and August 2021.

After Omos became a singles competitor in 2021, the 28-year-old shared a photo on Twitter showing off an incredible eight-month body transformation. The former RAW Tag Team Champion seemingly lost significant weight and is now in much better shape.

Omos is currently active on Monday Night RAW. Last week, he destroyed two local wrestlers in a handicap match.

#2. Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans returned to WWE in April

After joining WWE in 2016, Lacey Evans spent three years in NXT before making her main roster debut in 2019. About two years later, the former United States Marine went on maternity leave in February 2021.

In October of that year, the 32-year-old gave birth to her second daughter Sunny. She has since worked hard to get back in shape before returning to the ring.

Evans shared several photos and videos of her progress over the weeks on Instagram. Last July, she showed off her impressively shredded abs just eight months after giving birth.

The former United States marine returned to WWE last April. Two weeks ago, Evans went head-to-head against the SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. Although she dominated the bout, Evans suffered defeat.

#1. Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano's incredible body transformation

After spending about five years at NXT, Johnny Gargano left WWE in December 2021. The 35-year-old then returned to the Stamford-based company last August.

Before his WWE comeback, the former NXT Champion underwent an impressive body transformation. Gargano recently posted a before-and-after photo on Instagram to show off his newly shredded physique.

In the caption, Gargano disclosed that he loosened up on his diet and training after his departure last December. However, he decided to get back in shape last April.

"So in April I decided I wanted to get to work. I didn't know where or when I was coming back but I wanted to get ready and I knew it would take time given the damage I did. How my career ended up was out of my control but the thing I could control is the work I put in and how I looked when the time came..." Gargano wrote.

The former NXT Champion also explained that how he looked in the photo was the result of around 16 weeks of work.

"This is the result of around 16 weeks of work. Coming back from in my opinion.. the worst I'd looked or felt in 18 years. My message here being.. you can 100% do this too. Wherever you're at in your life you can always make a change for something more. I know that first step is scary but attack it with everything you got. What you want could only be 5 months away!" he added.

Since his return to WWE, Gargano has been an active competitor on Monday Night RAW.

