7 recently released WWE stars who could show up at AEW All Out

WWE has released a wave of Superstars over the last two months. Instead of signing every wrestler they could, WWE is now cutting back, with budget cuts as the cited reason.

As always when WWE releases talent there is a real chance for AEW to bolster its roster with so many prominent names leaving. For example, the women's division is getting better but still needs some big-name talent.

Over the last two months, WWE has released several talented women who could instantly improve the women's roster in AEW. Women like the IIconics, Ruby Riott and Chelsea Green have all left WWE. There's also the fact that the Casino Battle Royale at All Out will feature women this year.

Most stars released by WWE usually have a 90-day non-compete clause. All Out is typically in August but will take place on September 5, 2021. That means that any star released on June 2nd could realistically appear on AEW's big pay-per-view.

Chicago Land get ready we are coming back, for #AEWAllOut - #LaborDay weekend Sunday, September 5, 2021 pic.twitter.com/yoCddNhn2i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021

While all of the released stars could feasibly show up in AEW towards the fall, it doesn't mean that each performer will show up. Some stars currently have ties to wrestlers in AEW. Others have no link to the company other than wrestling.

Whatever happens, wrestlers, wrestling fans and wrestling analysts were all shocked by the news of more WWE releases. Some big names like Braun Strowman were involved in the cuts. Could he show up at All Out in September? Here are seven released WWE stars that could show up at the AEW pay-per-view.

#7 Chelsea Green & #6 Santana Garrett could have bolstered WWE's women's roster

Green is also friends with AEW's Britt Baker.

It's a shame that both Green and Garrett were unable to truly showcase their talents for the WWE Universe. Both women are extremely talented and could have refreshed the women's division on RAW or SmackDown. Instead, they'll likely join either IMPACT or AEW once their non-compete clauses run out.

Green suffered some unfortunate luck as she was injured in her debut match on SmackDown in November 2020. She was rehabbing and was hoping to be cleared for action following WrestleMania 37 but was among the releases on April 15.

Garrett was released on June 2 after having "quietly" moved to SmackDown. She appeared in the 2021 Royal Rumble but did not appear on any WWE shows after that.

The two women have been friends for years, competing with and against each other in many promotions. The latest stop was WWE, but both women may pop up next in AEW.

The Golden Girls are in action tonight @prowrestlingtc 👯💕✨ pic.twitter.com/o1KJ4VPQAa — SANTANA GARRETT (@SantanaGarrett_) July 3, 2018

AEW has done well to improve everything across the board since its formation. The women's division needed the most work as the pandemic hit that division the hardest. Many talented women will now be able to potentially join the young promotion. AEW could look a lot different once it's time for Halloween, especially since Green competed at All In.

