With 2023 coming to an end, the WWE Universe can look back at a year full of historic milestones and legendary moments that will be talked about for years to come.

Gunther became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, The Bloodline Saga reached a fever pitch, and, of course, CM Punk returned at Survivor Series.

These are just a few moments that will be remembered, but fans also said goodbye to some great legends and iconic personas.

2024 appears to have the potential to be a historic year. The Royal Rumble is quickly approaching, leading us into WrestleMania Season.

As we prepare to enter a New Year, anticipating what surprises lie ahead, we must pay homage to some of the legends who have recently passed on. This is our list of seven WWE Superstars who passed away in 2023.

#7. SK remembers former WWE Superstar Darren "Droz" Drozdov

Darren Drozdov passed away at only 54 years old.

Before signing with WWE in 1998, Darren Drozdov was an accomplished football player and even had a short stint in the NFL. Drozdov became known for his appearance in the pro wrestling documentary entitled "Beyond The Mat," which was released in late 1999.

Droz suffered a career-ending injury due to a botched spot during a match on Smackdown against D-Lo Brown in 1999. This incident led to Droz fracturing his neck and ultimately left him quadriplegic. Sadly, Droz passed away on June 30 at only 54 years old.

#6. WWE Hall of Famer Bushwacker Butch

One half of the legendary Bushwackers - Butch.

Throughout the 80s and 90s, very few tag teams were as loved and adored by the fans as The Bushwackers. Luke and Butch were known for their over-the-top connection with the fans, which started with their famous strut to the ring, accompanied by the occasional licking of a fan's forehead.

Despite not being known for winning championships during their WWE run, The Bushwackers were incredibly over with the fanbase.

Butch and Luke enjoyed a long career, dating back to the mid-60s. They became more like a family than just associates.

Unfortunately, Butch was battling some health issues over the past few years, and sadly, he passed away back on April 2 at 78 years old.

#5. Former WWE Superstar "Leaping" Lanny Poffo

The Genius Lanny Poffo

Lanny Poffo was a second-generation WWE Superstar, son of Angelo Poffo, and, of course, brother to Macho Man Randy Savage.

Poffo began his WWE journey in 1985, during the early stages of the 80s wrestling boom. He initially worked under the "Leaping" Lanny Poffo moniker. He would often bring frisbees to the ring with poems written on them.

After reading the poems, Poffo would toss them into the crown. Later in his career, he would turn heel, working as "The Genius."

Sadly, Poffo passed away early in 2023, on February 2. Just three days prior to his untimely passing, Poffo appeared on the K&S WrestleFest Virtual Signing. At the conclusion of the signing, he recited a poem he wrote for his daughter.

"Be humble when victorious, be noble in defeat. Be there when your neighbor doesn't have enough to eat. Try to love your enemy, and always be aware that World Cup or SuperBowl...the tortoise beats the hare."

#4. Former WWF Champion The Iron Sheik

WWE Hall of Fame legend The Iron Sheik.

The Iron Sheik was one of the most hated superstars in WWE history. During his time with the company, tensions were high between the United States and Iran. This would fuel the already nuclear heat Sheik generated with the fan base.

In the mid-to-late-80s, Hulkamania ran wild, and professional wrestling was infiltrating mainstream pop culture. This would have never been possible without the contributions from The Iron Sheik. Hulk Hogan defeated Shiek in 1984 to claim the WWF Championship, thus igniting the beginning of the Hulkamania craze.

Sheik was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005. On June 7, The Iron Sheik passed away at his home in Georgia after suffering congestive heart failure. He was 81 years old.

#3. 2004 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Superstar Billy Graham

Former WWWF Champion Superstar Billy Graham.

Superstar Billy Graham was among the first superstars to have that larger-than-life superhero look and intimidating in-ring presence. Graham was adored by fans worldwide, and he put a lot of butts in seats during his era.

Aside from his stellar image and superior skills in the ring, Graham was a pioneer for the sport of professional wrestling. He was one of the pivotal components that helped transcend the industry from the 70s into the 1980s.

Sadly, Superstar Billy Graham passed away in May, just shy of his 80th birthday, due to complications from an infection that he was hospitalized earlier.

#2. 2-time ECW Champion Terry Funk

The Hardcore Legend Terry Funk.

Hardcore wrestling would have never evolved into a global phenomenon without Terry Funk. He is arguably the greatest hardcore wrestler of all time, thanks to his historic bouts with Abdullah The Butcher, Cactus Jack, Shane Douglas, Atsushi Onita, and Sabu, just to name a few.

Funk was also one of the foundational stars of ECW's meteoric rise.

Terry Funk was not only an accomplished hardcore legend but also successful with WWE, WCW, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and NWA.

Funk was rightfully inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. On August 23, Terry Funk passed away after struggling with multiple health issues over the past few years.

#1. Former WWE Champion Champion Bray Wyatt

The Eater of Worlds, the late Bray Wyatt.

We finish off our list with Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt was a third-generation superstar from the legendary Windham/Rotunda Family. His grandfather, the patriarch, was Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan. Bray's father is Mike Rotunda, his brother is Bo Dallas, and his uncles are Barry and Kendall Windham.

Needless to say, pro wrestling ran thick through Bray Wyatt's blood.

The Eater of Worlds began his career in 2009, working his way through the FCW-NXT developmental system. He initially made his main roster debut as Husky Harris with The Nexus in 2010 but eventually returned to NXT and reinvented himself as the iconic star Bray Wyatt.

Throughout his time on the main roster, Bray led the Wyatt Family to total dominance before establishing himself as an accomplished singles competitor.

The most shocking news of 2023 was the untimely passing of Bray Wyatt. After suffering from multiple issues stemming from COVID-19, Bray passed away at his home on August 24 from a heart attack.

Bray was only 36 years old, and he left behind his partner, JoJo, whom he met in WWE, and four children.