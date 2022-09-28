Former Universal Champion; UFC fighter - 9 most underwhelming WWE returns in recent memory

WWE has witnessed many returns to the company to make up for all the losses seen in 2020 through 2021. It’s commonplace to see wrestlers come and go in WWE, but when a superstar makes their return after being released or recovering from a severe injury, it’s seen as a big deal by wrestling fans.

For these wrestlers, the returns seemed great at first glance and got fans excited, but once the return sank in, it seemed a bit more underwhelming than anything else.

So, with that said, here are the nine most underwhelming WWE returns in recent memory.

#9. The return of the Poison Pixie

Candice LeRae made her return to WWE last night on Monday Night RAW (9/26/2022) as a surprise opponent for Nikki A.S.H. LeRae defeated Nikki in her first match back. She would later get involved in a confrontation segment with Damage CTRL, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Alexa Bliss.

The reason her return came off as underwhelming was due to the lack of crowd response. Watching her return, it felt like the WWE announcers were more excited than the crowd was to see the “Poison Pixie” back in the company. The match she had with Nikki A.S.H. was decent, yet predictable.

Had WWE used her return for the opening RAW segment between Bianca Belair and company versus Damage CTRL, her return would have been more impactful, rather than halfway through the show in a random match.

#8, #7, #6. Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai)

Starr ♡ @BayleysAStarr SEATED FOR MONDAY NIGHT DAMAGE CTRL!! SEATED FOR MONDAY NIGHT DAMAGE CTRL!! https://t.co/Lxc8c0RKGN

The return of Bayley (from injury) alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai (from prior WWE releases) was a big surprise to wrestling fans at SummerSlam.

The group made instant headlines and took out Becky Lynch the following night on RAW, injuring her shoulder and putting her on the shelf for a while. They’re now feuding with Bianca Belair, along with Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Why does this come off as underwhelming? In all honesty, it’s partially the execution of the story. The angle is great. The pieces of the puzzle are in place.

However, between the end of July and the end of September, Bayley only had one match. Meanwhile, they had SKY and Kai lose the Women’s Tag Tournament finals rather than win the titles, only to give them the titles anyway a few weeks after Raquel Rodriguez and Aaliyah.

Striking while the iron is hot, Bayley could have easily challenged Belair for the title and beaten her at Clash at the Castle in early September. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai should’ve been the tag champions by then as well.

The group could have come off as more dominant than they are right now by holding all the gold versus waiting until now to execute these plans well after the returns have worn off from the minds of the WWE Universe.

#5, #4, #3. "And if you don't know, now you know" - Hit Row (Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab)

Hit Row made their return to WWE in August 2022 on an episode of SmackDown. They appeared on the blue brand in a tag match by squashing a couple of local enhancement talent. Shortly after their debut, they would enter a feud with the Maximum Male Models.

The group picked up steam and had a great following during their original run with NXT. They showed great promise as they were drafted to SmackDown over a year ago prior to the unexpected releases.

So far, their returns have come off as underwhelming at best. No real impact has been made by having the group back at this time.

They have fans and are entertaining when placed with The Street Profits, but they haven’t set the bar or made a dent in the tag division yet on SmackDown to show their impact on the main roster so far.

#2. The return of “The Monster of All Monsters”

Braun Strowman made a thunderous impact when he returned to WWE several weeks ago on an episode of Monday Night RAW, steamrolling through four tag teams by interrupting a Fatal 4-Way tag match.

The return came off very well, but the direction afterwards was underwhelming to say the least. Strowman is currently placed in a storyline (of sorts) with Alpha Academy. He defeated Otis on SmackDown a week ago and is set to face Chad Gable next week on RAW (10/4/2022).

For a star who was once the WWE Universal Champion and had high-profile feuds with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt, Braun was expected to be placed in a higher-tier feud than this, but his return has come off as a disappointment.

#1. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion - “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey made her return to WWE back in January during the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. Rousey would win the match but would fail to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

She had a good start despite the WrestleMania loss, but it seems as if she’s lost a step or two. The aura that she once had during her first WWE run is no longer present.

Rousey at one point in time dominated the women’s division and ran through the roster up until her last match at WrestleMania 35 (2019), where she and Charlotte lost the main event to Becky Lynch.

The former Women's Champion has had opportunities and feuds, but so far has yet to regain the dominance she had before.

Perhaps that may change following Extreme Rules when she challenges Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s title. But to date, her return to the company has been underwhelming to say the least.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far