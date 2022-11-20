AEW Full Gear 2022: 5 WWE references made during the show

Tony Khan finished the year on a high with some brilliant performances at AEW Full Gear 2022 and even referenced WWE. The pay-per-view emanated from Newark, New Jersey, in front of more than 12,000 fans at the Prudential Center.

After an onslaught of controversies, it was necessary for AEW Full Gear to be a success and stabilize the environment. It is still the underdog in the battle against WWE despite its flaws.

Tony Khan’s promotion took multiple jibes at its rival in its initial years. However, that mentality has somewhat changed in recent months. AEW Full Gear was the platform for some respectful WWE references as well as some iconic moments.

This list will explore five WWE references made during AEW Full Gear 2022.

#5. Jungle Boy wore attire related to Shawn Michaels and seemingly recreated a Brothers of Destruction moment

#AEWFullGear Jungle Boy with the HBK gear and Luchasaurus in all black like Undertaker. Hmmm…. Jungle Boy with the HBK gear and Luchasaurus in all black like Undertaker. Hmmm…. #AEWFullGear https://t.co/gWoHXV9UQq

Once thought to be inseparable, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Luchasuarus are now at each other's throats. Christian Cage was the mastermind of the grudge match between the former World Tag Team Champions at AEW Full Gear 2022.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the tights worn by Jungle Boy during the Steel Cage match. His gear was similar to that worn by Shawn Michaels during the iconic 1997 Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker. The elbow drop from the top of the cage was also a homage to HBK.

Perry put an end to the speculations during the AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum.

“There was a bit of a psychological game. Luchasaurus said that was his favorite match (The Undertaker vs. HBK), so I figured I would stick it to him and wear the tights and kick his a**.”

This wasn't the only moment relating to The Phenom. At one spot, both Lucha and Jungle Boy lay exhausted on the mat. They got up simultaneously, much like the kip-up of The Undertaker and Kane, and started brawling with their newfound momentum. Jungle Boy won the bout despite Christian's interference at the climax.

#4. MJF and Jon Moxley recreated a WrestleMania moment

Headlining AEW Full Gear was a highly anticipated match between MJF and Jon Moxley for the World Championship. The roles were reversed for this one, as Friedman garnered huge babyface reactions from the audience.

The Purveyor of Violence was his usual brutal self and capitalized on the challenger’s injured knee. The match was initially a one-sided affair but Friedman showed uncanny resilience as he was destined to be the champion at AEW Full Gear 2022.

Jon Moxley thought he had flattened his opponent with an avalanche Paradigm Shift. However, the latter survived by getting his finger on the bottom rope. The rope break garnered a huge reaction from the crowd and recreated a moment similar to Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33.

#3. Claudio Castagnoli wore attire related to his WWE run

'Swiss Superman' Claudio Castagnoli had a decade-long run in WWE before he shifted to the Florida-based promotion. Apart from his ’Giant Swing' finisher, the former Antonio Cesaro was renowned for his alliance with Sheamus as ’The Bar.'

History speaks for itself. Five Tag Team Championships were won by The Bar during their three-year long run. While it propelled the ‘mohawk Sheamus’ after his WWE return, Cesaro became a force of reckoning in the main roster and had the time of his life.

Claudio Castagnoli was spotted wearing a jacket similar to The Bar attire during the Fatal-4 Way match at AEW Full Gear. He was unsuccessful in winning the ROH World Title but did turn some heads with his Cesaro antics.

#2. Nyla Rose paid tribute to WWE legend Eddie Guerrero at AEW Full Gear 2022

The wrestling world mourned Eddie Guerrero’s death on November 13. Superstars from all over the world offered their tributes to The Latino Heat, and All-Elite Wrestling was no exception.

Nyla Rose was penned to challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship at AEW Full Gear 2022. Although she didn’t win the title, she went home with everyone’s hearts. Rose made her entrance alongside Marina Shafir and Vickie Guerrero in a lowrider as a tribute to the latter's late husband, Eddie.

#AEWFullGear Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero take a low rider to the ring in tribute to Eddie Guerrero. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero take a low rider to the ring in tribute to Eddie Guerrero. #AEWFullGear https://t.co/LMQD2wrQkL

The former WWE Champion first introduced a Mexican lowrider to WWE in 1983. It was part of his gimmick, much like Alberto Del Rio and his luxurious cars. This wasn’t the only tribute to Eddie Guerrero by his wife at AEW Full Gear 2022.

#1. Vickie Gurrero mimicked Rhea Ripley’s fashion

You may remember the infamous ’custody of Dominik' storyline involving Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio. Vickie was an integral part of it. She made her debut as a face in 2005 and played a crucial interference in the ladder match for Rey.

At that time, Eddie debuted the catchphrase “I’m Your Papi!” The storyline never moved forward due to his untimely death, but the slogan’s legacy continues to this day. WWE superstar Rhea Ripley has tweaked it in a feminine way to influence Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day member is a heat magnet due to her constant Eddie Gurrero references. Putting her attire to good use was Vickie Guerrero at AEW Full Gear 2022. She was spotted wearing a t-shirt similar to the “I’m Your Mami” one worn by Rhea in WWE.

Could Vickie be the actual "Mami" of Dominik? Social media is still abuzz with the controversial (now hilarious) story that started seventeen years ago.

