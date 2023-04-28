Every Number 1 WWE Draft pick: Where are they now? 2023 edition

The first night of the 2023 WWE Draft is set to take place on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Over the years, the stars that would usually stand out the most have been the first picks for each brand.

On this list, we will review the company's first picks throughout the history of the draft and take a look into where they are now.

#1. The Rock was the first-ever star drafted in 2002

The first ever WWE Draft occurred in 2002, a year after the Stamford-based promotion bought WCW. At the time, Vince McMahon was in charge of SmackDown while Ric Flair was on RAW. The now 77-year-old then chose The Rock to join the blue brand.

In 2023, The Brahma Bull is not only known in the wrestling scene, but in every possible outlet of consumable media. He's one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood and owns multiple business ventures. Before transitioning to the acting scene, Dwayne Johnson held the WWE Championship eight times, the Intercontinental title twice, and much more.

#2. Rene Dupree was the first pick in 2004

The second WWE Draft occurred two years after the initial one and was drawn randomly. Eric Bishoff was the one in charge of SmackDown this time around, while Paul Heyman was on RAW. Heyman got the first chance to pick and drew Rene Dupree for SmackDown.

Dupree is now no longer part of the Stamford-based promotion. He was released in July 2007 and has since wrestled in various wrestling promotions. All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH to name a few. While in WWE, he captured the Tag Team Championship, once with Sylvain Grenier and once with Kenzo Suzuki.

#3. John Cena was picked first in two different years

John Cena's WWE Draft to RAW in 2005 was nothing notable compared to what happened in 2011. In the latter year, he was the first pick to join SmackDown, but before the episode ended, he was drafted back to the Monday show.

The 16-time world champion then went on to make his name known in Hollywood, much like Dwayne Johnson did. Interestingly, the feud between the two stars was also one of the most memorable in WWE history. Cena has also starred in various well-known movie franchises but continues to make sporadic appearances in WWE.

#4. The Great Khali was the first pick in 2007

RAW and SmackDown did not have a draft in 2006 but more of an expansion as they introduced ECW as the third brand. The following year, ECW joined the overall draft as well. However, the very first pick, The Great Khali, went to SmackDown.

The Great Khali is one of the most notable stars due to his incredible size. He left WWE in 2014 but has made sporadic appearances ever since. In 2021, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. A year after his departure, he established his own promotion, Continental Wrestling Entertainment, in India.

#5. Rey Mysterio was the first pick for RAW in 2008

Rey Mysterio was another Hall of Famer who was the first pick in 2008, joining the RAW brand. This was a special moment since at the time, the luchador was out due to an injury for six months.

He was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer and is one of the most well-known wrestlers in the history of the company. He has held multiple championships in WWE and has even shared the ring with his son, Dominik Mysterio, on various occasions.

#6. MVP was the first pick in 2009, will it be the same in WWE 2023 Draft?

In 2009, the very first pick was then United States Champion MVP. This was definitely a special acquisition, as the US title moved to RAW after being on SmackDown.

MVP is still with WWE in 2023, but not as an in-ring performer. He has mostly been utilized in the role of manager and is currently aligned with Omos. Still, the former titleholder has made it clear in the past that he hasn't retired just yet.

#7. Kelly Kelly made history in 2010

Kelly Kelly made history after becoming the first woman to be the first pick in the WWE Draft. In 2010, she joined the SmackDown brand.

She left WWE in 2012 but made sporadic appearances over the years, even joining the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018. Prior to her departure, she held the Divas title once. She is currently pregnant with her first child.

#8. Seth Rollins was the first pick on the return of the WWE Draft

The 2011 draft marked the final one before its return in 2016. Seth Rollins was the first pick to join the RAW brand.

The Visionary remained as WWE's top star up to this day. He has rebranded himself in various characters throughout and has held multiple titles. After the return of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, he is also a favorite among fans to win it.

#9. Apollo Crews was the first pick for the rebranding of the WWE Draft in 2017

In 2017, WWE introduced the Superstar Shake-Up instead of the WWE Draft. For the monumental moment, Apollo Crews was the first pick for the RAW brand.

Apollo was mostly seen performing on WWE's Main Event show before he was sent to NXT. He made his first appearance in June 2022 and tried to win the brand's championship, but to no avail. It will be interesting to see if he is among the NXT stars eligible for the 2023 WWE Draft.

#10. Jinder Mahal did not have the best shake-up night in 2018

In 2018, Jinder Mahal was the first pick for the Superstar Shake-up, shifting from SmackDown to RAW. At the time, he held the United States title. That same night, he lost the title to Jeff Hardy.

Like Apollo Crews, Jinder Mahal joined the list of stars who moved to NXT. After being on SmackDown for a while alongside Shanky, he aligned himself with Veer and Sanga on the developmental brand.

#11. The Superstar Shake-Up happened twice in 2019

In 2019, two WWE Shake-ups happened. The first was held in April, The Miz changing from SmackDown to RAW. Later in October, Becky Lynch was the first pick for the same brand.

Both stars are still in WWE and are also eligible for the 2023 WWE Draft. While The A-Lister has had a steady run in WWE, The Man has become one of the top stars in the company.

#12. Drew McIntyre was the first pick for the return of the WWE Draft in 2020

Drew McIntyre was the first pick of the WWE Draft for RAW after its return in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. That same year, he captured the company's championship.

At the moment, McIntyre has not been seen in WWE ever since WrestleMania 39. Although he remained one of the fan favorites, he wasn't successful in his attempts to regain gold.

#13. Roman Reigns was the first pick in 2022, could it be the same for WWE Draft 2023?

The 2021 draft marked the last time the company held such an event, as there was nothing in 2022. The first pick was none other than Roman Reigns for the blue brand, who had already held the Universal title at the time.

In 2023, Roman Reigns is now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and is on his way to becoming the Universal Champion for 1000 days. He has successfully defeated the likes of Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, and more.

