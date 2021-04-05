IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals reveal new jersey

Rajasthan Royals are the latest franchise to drop a new-look shirt for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the first ball of the IPL 2021 just days away, the Royals shared a video clip featuring their new jersey via social media platforms Twitter and Instagram on Sunday. The Royals unveiled their new armor in the grandest manner possible as they employed a glorious light and sound show at their home ground, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to reveal their new skin.

The predominantly blue shirt featured pink shades on the sleeve cuffs and collar. The most notable change on the shirt is the exclusion of last year's leaf patterns on the chest. The leaf patterns have paved the way for floral designs but unlike the leaf patterns, the floral designs are placed at the bottom of the shirt. The 2008 champions have roped in Expo 2020 Dubai as the principal shirt sponsor for IPL 2021.

Jos Buttler during a Rajasthan Royals Shoot

The Royals earlier teased the unveiling of the new shirt with a clip featuring their skipper Sanju Samson. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was attended virtually by the players and support staff within the limits of their bio-bubbles. In addition to Samson, the four-minute video clip, which was uploaded to social media, also features star player Jos Buttler and record buy Chris Morris along with the reactions of some of the other players and backroom staff.

Rajasthan Royals had initially worn an all-blue jersey before incorporating Pink into their color scheme. The pink color was added from IPL 2019 as a nod to their base Jaipur being called the "Pink City."

Rajasthan Royals to begin IPL 2021 campaign against Punjab Kings

The Royals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against the rebranded Punjab Kings on April 12th, Monday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. RR then has a tough line of fixtures facing the Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in the space of just 9 days.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals Team News

The Royals finished last season and will have to do better this time around. They parted ways with Robin Uthappa and Steve Smith and instead brought in new faces. Record signing Chris Morris has excited the fans but plenty of gaps remain in the bowling department for the Royals. The batting will be dependent on the likes of Butler and Samson, while Stokes will be a key player as well.