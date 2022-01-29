Last-minute Royal Rumble rumors: Multiple major returns planned, AEW involvement, Winners revealed?

We are merely a few hours away from this year's edition of WWE Royal Rumble 2022. There is massive hype and excitement for the event as fans are eager to see who will show up at the Rumble, especially with WWE kicking open the forbidden door by announcing IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James for the women's match.

Fans also have three top championship matches to look forward to - Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop.

The rumor mill has been at its best over the last few weeks as we have multiple reports as well as potential spoilers on some massive returns planned for the show as well as who could possibly be the winners this year.

To get you all ready and geared up for the premium live event, here are the top last-minute rumors for WWE Royal Rumble 2022. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same and predictions for the show. Who do you think is heading to the main event of WrestleMania 38?

#7 Multiple major surprises returns planned for the Women's Royal Rumble match

WWE has already done an incredible job with this year's Women's Rumble match. Several legends and WWE Hall of Famers like Lita, The Bella Twins, Michelle McCool, Mickie James, and many others have already been announced to return for the match.

In addition to all this star power, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will also enter the Rumble this year to prove her dominance to the entire roster.

The biggest rumor going around about a big Rumble return this year is that of Ronda Rousey. The former RAW Women's Champion has been away from WWE for nearly three years now and the company reportedly wants her in the bout.

PUNKER @ratedrmessiah



#RoyalRumble #SmackDown Per Flightful, Paige has been cleared and is scheduled to return tomorrow as an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Per Flightful, Paige has been cleared and is scheduled to return tomorrow as an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. #RoyalRumble #SmackDown https://t.co/xkQWBuZmwL

Another big return discussed is that of former WWE Divas Champion Paige, who retired from in-ring action in 2018 due to her neck injuries. Other stars who could reportedly return in the women's Rumble as a surprise entrant are Asuka, Kairi Sane, Kaitlyn, and Aksana.

