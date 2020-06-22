4-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians pay a special tribute to The Undertaker on Twitter

In the final chapter of The Last Ride, Undertaker hinted that he is done with pro-wrestling.

The Phenom has had a decorated career that lasted three decades.

Rohit Sharma and The Undertaker

'Undertaker: The Last Ride' is making waves all over social media, and the final chapter of the documentary became available on the WWE Network a short while ago. The multi-part documentary takes a special look at WWE legend The Undertaker's career, with some incredible behind-the-scenes footage shown in every chapter.

In the final chapter, The Undertaker hinted that he's done as an in-ring competitor, and wishes began pouring in immediately on social media, with fellow Superstars and fans hailing him for the career he has had.

Now, the official Twitter handle of 4-time Indian Premier League (IPL) Champions Mumbai Indians (MI) has posted a tribute to the WWE veteran as well. The tweet features the custom WWE title belt that WWE EVP Triple H had sent to the team back in 2017, when they had won the IPL trophy for the third time. The other picture accompanying the tweet shows Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma posing with the custom title belt. Check it out below:

The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the all-time greats

The Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990, as a part of Ted Dibiase's team. He was soon pushed to the main event picture and won his first WWE title by defeating Hulk Hogan at Survivor Series 1991. The Undertaker didn't look back and went on to become one of the greatest Superstars in the history of the promotion. He has accomplished a lot over the course of the past three decades, and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer.