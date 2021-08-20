Predicting the holder of each WWE title at the end of 2021

WWE has seen a lot of changes over the last two years. The pandemic forced WWE to make some changes regarding presentation and the WWE Universe. The last two years have also seen the releases of a lot of talent.

2021 has seen perhaps some of the biggest departures from WWE yet as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Aleister Black were all released. Those are just the biggest names.

Daniel Bryan was one of the most popular stars in WWE history. He is also a multi-time former WWE Champion. His contract expired shortly after WrestleMania 37. Bryan has reportedly signed with AEW.

These roster changes will force WWE to consider a few different Superstars as top Champions. Big E could be one of those, while several others are ready to hoist a Championship on their shoulders.

Here are predictions for the holder of each Championship in WWE at the end of 2021. The options are determined based on the current rosters as well as potential call-ups from NXT. Unsigned stars like Brock Lesnar, Tessa Blanchard, and any other free agents are not factored into predictions.

#7. What new team will win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles?

There aren't many established teams at the moment. Doudrop and Eva Marie aren't on the same page. Alexa Bliss could team up with Lilly. Outside of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart, the only other team would be the Champions, Natalya and Tamina.

Nox and Blackheart may win the titles from Natalya and Tamina, but they probably won't hold on to them heading into 2022. Charlotte Flair and Asuka had a short reign. Baszler and Jax had a second run of only a few months.

The partnership between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax should be over. They haven't been on RAW as a team over the last two weeks. Both women will likely be absent from the SummerSlam card.

For that reason, it would be a good idea to keep the duo of Carmella and Zelina Vega together. They came out as back-up for Sasha Banks last week. Staying a duo will give them both something to do going forward.

A tag team title win would also help rehabilitate each woman's 2021 image. Vega and Carmella have lost more matches than they have won so far this year.

Nattie and Tamina will lose their titles soon. Giving them to Blackheart and Nox would help get those two new stars over. Due to the history of shorter reigns behind the titles, however, a heel team will be hoisting the gold. It will probably be Vega and Mella.

