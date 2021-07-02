Ranking and grading every WWE pay-per-view in 2021 so far

WWE has produced six pay-per-views so far in 2021, with none of them being a complete dud. Some of them did much better than others, as would be expected during a time like this for the product.

We are at the halfway point of this year and with changes coming to WWE in a few weeks, 2021 definitely is a tale of two halves for the company. The return to touring represents a fresh start, with Money in the Bank set to be the first pay-per-view to take place in front of a full crowd since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ThunderDome has been WWE's home for over ten months now, with five out of the six pay-per-views this year emanating from the LED-filled arena. While RAW and SmackDown may be inconsistent, the pay-per-views always deliver to some extent. This is a testament to the incredible talent among the roster.

Anyway, here is every WWE pay-per-view from the first half of 2021 graded and ranked, from worst to best. What was your favorite event of the year so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

#6 WWE Fastlane

We start this list with an event that, while decent, was an unnecessary addition to the WWE calendar. The company could have done without Fastlane - a show that served little purpose on the road to WrestleMania 37.

The only match that needed the pay-per-view was Daniel Bryan's Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. Edge was the special guest enforcer. He cost Bryan the match, inadvertently adding him to the main event of WrestleMania.

The Fiend returned in his burnt form to help Alexa Bliss beat Randy Orton, three months after The Viper set him on fire. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre took on Sheamus in a hellacious No Holds Barred Match. It was spectacular and saved Fastlane from being a "one match show."

That just about covers everything of note that happened at Fastlane.

Elsewhere, the Intercontinental Championship match between Big E and Apollo Crews was more of an angle to set up another one for WrestleMania. Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in an alright match, while Braun Strowman's squash of Elias did nothing besides extending the length of the pay-per-view.

WWE could have scrapped Fastlane entirely and played these matches out on RAW and SmackDown. It would have helped improve the quality of both brands heading into WrestleMania if nothing else.

Grade: B-

