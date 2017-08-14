Sportskeeda's take on Paige having a backstage altercation with a former WWE Champion

The polarising couple just can't stay out of the news.

Controversy's favourite child!

The Paige-El Patron saga doesn't seem to wither away as the couple just can't seem to catch a break. The much-publicized airport incident between the two led to El Patron's suspension from GFW along with legal trouble for Paige, who could be charged with battery over the incident.

While the couple previously stated that all was smooth between the two and blamed the media for blowing up the situation out of proportion, new reports from Wrestling Observer paint a different picture.

The report states that GFW has been having many problems with El Patron and while most of them have happened outside the confines of the promotion, one particular incident happened backstage with the former Divas Champion being involved.

There was reportedly a blow-up between the former WWE Champion and Paige a few weeks back at a GFW show, with no details about the incident currently in the public domain.

In hindsight, that's great as the couple has attracted unwanted attention ever since they started going out with each other. With reports of a break-up popping up every week and a subsequent rumour killer from Paige herself coming within hours, the entire situation is confusing at best.

All we can do is to hope they stay out of trouble and most importantly, happy together irrespective of the keyboard warriors trying to fuel a fire.

Paige recently confirmed that she will be returning to WWE soon despite her association with Patron making the news more than her rehabilitation. Patron shooting hard on WWE and Triple H hasn't helped her cause either as WWE officials have nothing planned for the 2-time Divas Champion.

As things stand, El Patron is still under suspension and is expected to return at GFW next PPV. His lawyer recently sent a letter to the company demanding an explanation on the reason behind the current unified GFW Champion's suspension despite being cleared of all charges in the airport incident.

The bottom line is that both the WWE Universe and GFW fans are hoping for Paige and El Patron to get their act together and return as soon as possible.