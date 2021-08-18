Top 10 greatest Summerslam events of all time

Summerslam is widely considered the second biggest pay-per-view of WWE's calendar year. Over the past 33 years, the event has been the epicenter of so many memorable matches and moments that have stood the test of time. The show has seen career-defining performances and accomplishments that are still talked about by fans to this day.

At the first Summerslam, The Ultimate Warrior became a star, ending Honky Tonk Man's record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign. In 1996, Paul Bearer betrayed his long-time associate The Undertaker, aligning with Mankind to help him win the first Boiler Room Brawl. Seth Rollins defeated John Cena to become a double champion with the WWE and United States Championships in 2015.

Paul Bearer hands over The Undertaker's urn to Mankind after turning on 'Taker during the "Boiler Room Brawl" at SummerSlam '96 pic.twitter.com/lYxV1UNi4x — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) May 15, 2020

With such a rich history full of amazing moments, it is truly a difficult endeavor to single out the best of the best. In this article, let's take a look at the top ten greatest Summerslam pay-per-view events of all time.

#10. Summerslam 2020

Last year's Summerslam was the first pay-per-view to take place inside the WWE ThunderDome. The state of the art arena created an amazing visual with multiple screens with the WWE Universe all around the world watching this major event. This turned out to be a great show that had noteworthy moments and set things up for the weeks and months to come.

The opener saw Bayley retain the SmackDown Women's Championship over Asuka with help from Sasha Banks. However, Bayley couldn't do the same for her Golden Role Models partner when Asuka defeated Sasha to win the Raw Women's Championship later in the evening.

Drew McIntyre walked out of Summerslam 2020 with the WWE Championship after beating Randy Orton in a very good back and forth contest. Dominik Mysterio made his WWE debut in a losing effort against Seth Rollins in a street fight, while Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville in a Loser Leaves WWE Match, ending their lengthy rivalry.

The main event saw The Fiend Bray Wyatt defeat Braun Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere Match to win the Universal Championship, but the post match had to be the most memorable part of the pay-per-view. Roman Reigns made his return, attacking both men and kickstarting his 'Tribal Chief' run in the company. It was quite the Summerslam show that set the tone for the ThunderDome era.

1 / 10 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham