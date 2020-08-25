WWE SummerSlam 2020 was one of the better WWE pay-per-views this year. For the first major show inside the WWE ThunderDome, the ultra talented roster showed out with plenty of good matches spread throughout the card. The aesthetics for the ThunderDome definitely helped the show stand out in a very weird year in terms of WWE's biggest shows.

We saw some stories culminate, feuds continued and a huge surprise return. The returning Roman Reigns definitely was the top headline coming out of WWE SummerSlam 2020. It was a genuine surprise that caused a lot of buzz coming out of this event. The edge shown by the Big Dog definitely has gotten well deserved discussion among the wrestling community. However, the overall match quality of WWE SummerSlam has made this a memorable show that will also keep fans talking.

WANT TO WIN EXCLUSIVE WWE MERCHANDISE?



All you have to do is register for our #SummerSlamwithSK Giveaway by following the steps that we have mentioned and if you're lucky, you will be the one to win exciting #WWE merchandise! #SummerSlam



Do spread the word! pic.twitter.com/jEiommr7iZ — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) August 22, 2020

With a jolt of energy from the ThunderDome and quality matches from top to bottom, WWE SummerSlam was definitely a memorable night for the WWE Universe. In this article, we will discuss each match and give star ratings for each.

Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the WWE United States Championship (WWE SummerSlam Kickoff)

On the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff show, the night of action started with the United States Championship Match. The champion, Apollo Crews and challenger, MVP have met a lot of times in the past few months since the latter made his return. This match was originally supposed to take place at last month's WWE Extreme Rules, but due to the effects of Lashley's Full Nelson, Crews was unable to perform. When Crews did return, he defeated MVP on an episode of RAW to set up this rematch on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff.

The two men know each other very well at this point and that showed here. However, their matches all seem very similar to one another. They have been very solid efforts from the competitors. At the same time, they have not produced anything spectacular between the ropes, which was the same on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff show.

MVP has been a constant highlight on Monday Night RAW in his role as the leader of The Hurt Business. Although he is still a capable performer in the ring, there was something missing here that left us with the feeling that maybe the wrong member of The Hurt Business was in the ring at WWE SummerSlam. It just felt as if Bobby Lashley should have been in this role instead of MVP. The match was inoffensive, but left something to desire.

Star Rating: **1/2