Top free agents, former Universal Champion & more - 9 debuts and returns that could happen on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 40

With WrestleMania XL in the history books, WWE RAW will feature the beginning of a new era tonight.

The episode of WWE RAW after WrestleMania is always one of the biggest WWE shows of the year and tonight will be no different. The hype heading into the show is massive due to the past two nights featuring a lot of great wrestling and shocking moments.

One of the special things about the post WrestleMania shows is that they always feature major returns and debuts. So let's take a look at nine returns and debuts WWE RAW could feature tonight.

#9. Matt Hardy returns to WWE after five years

Matt Hardy parted ways with WWE at the start of 2020 and joined AEW right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a free agent now as his contract with Tony Khan's promotion has now expired.

The ten-time WWE Tag Team Champion, who was recently in attendance at an episode of WWE RAW, reportedly chose not to re-sign with AEW. He has stated that he is not done with pro wrestling yet, though.

Hardy returning to the company after five years on WWE RAW tonight would be a huge surprise. It seems like a good possibility as he may want to have one final run at the biggest stage.

#8. Alexa Bliss makes her first appearance in over a year

Alexa Bliss has not been seen in a WWE ring since the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she lost to Bianca Belair while challenging for the RAW Women's Championship. She has been on maternity leave since then.

It seems like she is nearing a return as the multi-time Women's Champion has shared many updates about herself over the past couple of months.

Bliss returning on WWE RAW tonight to step up to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley as her next challenger would be an exciting storyline to kick off the new era in the Stamford-based promotion.

#7. Braun Strowman reunites with Ricochet

Braun Strowman was forced to be away from in-ring competition after he suffered a neck injury on the May 1, 2023, episode of WWE RAW.

The Monster Among Men recently provided an update on himself in which he revealed that he is feeling really good, which could be a hint that he will be back in the squared circle soon.

He had been teaming up with Ricochet before his injury, so he could continue doing that once he returned. The One and Only is currently feuding with The Judgment Day, so Strowman could show up on WWE RAW tonight to help him against the faction.

#6. Tama Tonga makes a statement

Tama Tonga, who was a notable member of The Bullet Club, recently parted ways with New Japan Pro Wrestling and is rumored to debut in WWE soon.

The former IWGP Tag Team Champion has a history with Cody Rhodes, so he could debut on WWE RAW tonight to set up an angle with him. The two men were not on good terms during The Bullet Club civil war, so Tonga could possibly attack the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to make a statement.

The forty-one-year-old is the nephew and adopted son of WWE legend Haku, who is from the same island as 'High Chief' Peter Maivia, the Patriarch of the Anoa'i family. He may go after Rhodes because The American Nightmare embarrassed The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL.

#5. Sonya Deville returns from injury

Sonya Deville allied with Chelsea Green last summer and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside her in July 2023. Unfortunately for her, Deville suffered a torn ACL right after she captured the titles.

Nine months have passed since she underwent surgery, so it is possible that she will make her way back to the ring soon. Perhaps, it could happen on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania tonight.

#4. Jacob Fatu makes The Bloodline deeper

Even though The Bloodline suffered its biggest blow to date last night at WrestleMania, the faction may not be planning to stop anytime soon.

The latest reports suggest that Jacob Fatu, the cousin of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, has signed with WWE and was even spotted in Philadelphia during WrestleMania weekend. He also reportedly confirmed this news to some people himself.

The former MLW World Heavyweight Champion could debut on WWE RAW tonight and possibly go after Jey Uso for betraying his family. Another angle could involve him destroying Cody Rhodes.

#3. Sheamus returns after eight months

Sheamus lost to Edge in the latter's final WWE match on the August 18, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown and has been sidelined due to an injury since then.

The Celtic Warrior teased returning to action with multiple teams on the Road to WrestleMania, but that did not happen. This could be because WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H may have been saving his return for a show after WrestleMania.

With a new Intercontinental Champion crowned on night one of WrestleMania XL, Sheamus may be planning to go after the title again.

#2. Carmelo Hayes signs with WWE RAW

Carmelo Hayes is no stranger to the WWE main roster as he has appeared on RAW and SmackDown in the past. But it may be time for him to join the big stage permanently after his loss to Trick Williams at NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver this past Saturday.

The former NXT Champion has everything it takes to be a big star and he already proved it in the white and gold brand. WWE reportedly has plans in place for him to join the main roster already.

NXT stars debuting on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania has become a tradition over the past decade no bigger name than Hayes could get a call-up tonight.

#1. Bo Dallas returns as Uncle Howdy

Bo Dallas knows what it is like to be a part of a show after WrestleMania as he got a call-up to the main roster ten years ago right after the Show of Shows.

This time he could return as a big star, though. WWE teased his return in the recently released Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal documentary.

The former NXT Champion was playing Uncle Howdy after Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in 2022, but the storyline ended abruptly after Wyatt's unfortunate demise last year. Dallas could show up on WWE RAW as Uncle Howdy tonight to finally continue working on the plans his late brother had.

