WWE/Wrestling News Roundup: Clash of Champions title match changed, major health scare for Carmella - (3rd - 9th September 2019)

Lennard Surrao // 10 Sep 2019, 04:42 IST

It was a stacked week of news.

Another week has gone by in the world of professional wrestling and it was as happening as ever!

Undertaker, Chris Jericho, Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, and Bray Wyatt are some of the big names that feature on the latest weekly assembly of news stories.

A potential WWE departure, a stolen title, new alliances, interesting interactions between stars, a superstar suffering a major health scare; we have it all this week. Let's get down to business without any further ado.

#12. Clash of Champions match card updates

Clash of Champions is just under a week away and the WWE has already shaped up the potential final card for the PPV. The match card currently has 11 confirmed matches, with a few of them being added in the week that passed by.

WWE announced the Women's Tag Team Titles match which would see Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross put the titles on the line against Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose.

The Cruiserweight title match was also changed to a Triple Threat match, with Lince Dorado being added to the mix.

Here's how the card looks:

WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton WWE RAW Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte WWE King of the Ring Finals Match WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado Roman Reigns vs. Rowan

#11. Carmella underwent a major health scare recently

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella has been involved in one the most entertaining acts on TV for the past few months, as her alliance with R-Truth and the ensuing shenanigans with the 24/7 title have consistently garnered positive reactions.

Carmella, though, has not been by Truth's side in recent weeks and that has forced a lot of fans to wonder about her current status.

Carmella took to Instagram to reveal that she recently suffered a major health scare and used the opportunity to spend some time with her loved ones and boyfriend Corey Graves. She also went off social media and recharged her batteries before her impending return. Here's what Carmella wrote on Instagram:

I recently had a health scare that shook my world. I was super apprehensive (still am) to post about it because I’m not looking for any sort of sympathy. Instead, I wanted to share what this past month has taught me. You might find my perception to be trivial and unimportant, but these are my thoughts. - For the first time in six years I was forced to slow down. I’ve never had an injury with time off or anything of the sort since I started with WWE. I was able to slow down for a few weeks and just be. It opened my mind and my eyes to the world I didn’t notice for six years and allowed me to be present instead of worrying about the next thing on my to do list. - I took a break from social media and it really allowed me to live in the moment and see what was right in front of me.I had conversations with people I would have normally never seen because my head would be buried in my phone. More importantly, social media is not real.

The fact that I at one point or another would get bothered by a few crass comments made by presumptuous ill mannered trolls makes me laugh now. It’s all so insignificant at the end of the day. Do these trolls care about my health and well being? Are they the ones who will be there for me when shit hits the fan? Hell no. So why would I care what people on an app in my phone have to say about me? ✌🏼 - I spent time with the most important people in my life. In a world where I’m constantly on the road, I rarely get more than a few hours with those who matter most to me. I’m grateful I was able to spend so much time with my sister and my parents who are my world.

I was also constantly laughing with my boyfriend who is the most supportive man on the planet. I truly don’t know what I would do without him. 🖤 -Things can and will go wrong, regardless of how healthy your lifestyle is. It’s important to feed our bodies with happy thoughts, clean and healthy foods and all of the positive vibes. - Let’s all try to be a little better as humans. Everyone we meet is going through SOMETHING. Be nice. Life is short. Hug your family, laugh more, let the little things go, buy the shoes and drink the wine. 😉

