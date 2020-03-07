5 Elimination Chamber records that you should know

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The monstrous structure is revisited every year before WrestleMania

Elimination Chamber is scheduled to take place this Sunday, and the match behind the name has a long and storied history. The Chamber match debuted as the main event of Survivor Series 2002 and has been held on 25 different occasions. WWE changed its big post-Royal Rumble PPV name from No Way Out to Elimination Chamber in 2010. Some would argue that making the event eponymous to its signature match makes it feel like a more important occasion. This nearly 20-year-old match has altered the careers of various individuals, and the event itself has done the same over the last 10 years.

Also read: 5 Unsung Heroes that make the WWE interesting to watch every week

The structure has created a lot of records during its journey, and with it being used for the last 18 years, many legends in the business have participated in the match. Moreover, the younger, up-and-coming stars have been catapulted to greatness, thanks to their exposure to the massive steel cage.

Every event has some records to boast, and the Elimination Chamber is no different. It is with this in mind that I list five records from the event, and in case you wish to stay ahead and updated with the latest rumors in the field of professional wrestling, feel free to follow DropKick DiSKussions on Twitter and subscribe to Sportskeeda's channel on YouTube so that you don't miss out on any new podcast.

#5 Triple H has won 4 Elimination Chamber matches and holds the record for most wins

Triple H is a four-time winner inside the Elimination Chamber.

The 'King of Kings' has the highest number of wins inside the steel structure. Triple H lost his World Heavyweight Championship in the first Elimination Chamber match at Survivor Series 2002, but he took home a win at SummerSlam in 2003, where The Game successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship in the second-ever Chamber match by eliminating Goldberg.

He won the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at New Year's Revolution in 2005 when he last eliminated former Evolution stablemate Randy Orton in a contest that saw the winner of the first edition of the match, Shawn Michaels, serve as the special guest referee.

The Cerebral Assassin won his third match inside the Chamber at No Way Out 2008, which earned him the opportunity for a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 24 against Randy Orton and John Cena. His fourth and final win came the following year at the same event, this time winning the WWE Championship, after dethroning Edge (who was the first man eliminated) and he pinned The Undertaker to earn the final elimination.

1 / 5 NEXT