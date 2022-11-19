WWE Exclusives Roundup (w/ Drew McIntyre) - Judgment Day member to win the Royal Rumble? New dream team with returning female star, Plans to dethrone two champions

You'd find it difficult to find a WWE Superstar who works harder than Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has been a workhorse for the company since returning in 2017 and has proven to have the professionalism and drive to be a dependable top guy.

The former WWE Champion was in India recently and sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling for a wholly insightful interview.

Drew McIntyre touched upon several topics during the latest Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive. It included his pick for the upcoming Royal Rumble, future championship aspirations, and the desire to team up with one of the biggest female stars of this generation.

In this special edition of the roundup, we've gathered some of the top quotes from Drew McIntyre's chat with Sportskeeda's very own Riju Dasgupta:

#1. Drew McIntyre feels Judgment Day member could win the WWE Royal Rumble match

Royal Rumble 2023 is just a few months away, and the predictions for the event are already doing the rounds online.

While Drew McIntyre would ideally back himself to win at the Royal Rumble, he briefly opened up about the women's match and felt Rhea Ripley was the favorite to be the last woman standing.

McIntyre called Ripley the 'X-Factor' of Judgment Day and was particularly amazed by her feat of strength in slamming Luke Gallows on a recent WWE RAW episode. The Australian superstar has benefited from being in the heel faction, and McIntyre believes she has the support to outlast all the other women in the Royal Rumble match.

"It's hard not to say Rhea right now. She's beaten up most of the guys, and she has been an X-Factor for The Judgment Day, and the way she dominated and slammed Luke Gallows, who's legitimately six-foot-seven 300 pounds, it's hard not to see her as the favorite in that match, especially the kind of back-up she's got as well." [7:14 – 7:37] [H/t Danny Hart of Sportskeeda]

Ripley will compete in the first-ever Women's WarGames match on the main roster at the upcoming Survivor Series show. A dominant showing would give her more momentum heading into the Women's Royal Rumble in January.

#2. Drew McIntyre has a huge offer for Becky Lynch

Drew McIntyre has spent the last few months feuding with Karrion Kross, as they were seen together in a brutal Steel Cage match at WWE Extreme Rules.

McIntyre is done with his rivalry with Kross for now but knows they could cross paths again in the future. Drew had a tough time dealing with Scarlett during his battles with Kross, and he has a great plan to tackle the problem.

The SmackDown Superstar expressed his desire to team up with Becky Lynch so that they could "get rid of Scarlett Witch." Here's what he amusingly had to say about a dream alliance with Big Time Becks:

"My wife's got a mean right hook! In WWE, Becky's got the Celtic roots, so maybe some kind of Celtic connection so we can rid WWE of that Scarlett witch. Witch with a W, not a B. Witch!" [4:56 – 5:15]

McIntyre & Lynch in a mixed tag team showdown against Kross & Scarlett. Any takers?

#3. Does Drew McIntyre need to get "Ucey" to dethrone Roman Reigns?

Drew McIntyre has come close to beating Roman Reigns on more than one occasion in WWE. The Tribal Chief retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle with Solo Sikoa's help, sending McIntyre back to the list of title contenders.

The 37-year-old star, however, seems to have figured out where it's all going wrong for him. Sami Zayn's inclusion in the Bloodline has revitalized the whole angle, as he rarely fails to entertain the audience with his hilarious remarks.

Zayn has even coined and popularized the word "Ucey," and fans don't miss the chance to chant it loudly whenever The Bloodline is in town. Drew McIntyre felt that in order to finally defeat Roman Reigns, he too would have to find his inner 'Uce':

"Maybe that's what I need to do. I had Roman beat for a clear three-count at Clash at the Castle. The elders sent Solo to protect Roman to make sure he kept the title. I clearly need to put together an army or something to take them down, or maybe I just need to get Ucey." [6:31 – 6:59]

McIntyre also praised Zayn's work in The Bloodline. He wasn't surprised that the former Intercontinental Champion's comical antics forced The Bloodline members to break character on live TV. You can read more on that right here.

#4. Could Drew McIntyre go after Seth Rollins' WWE United States Championship?

Amongst the many changes spearheaded by Triple H, restoring the prestige of WWE's midcard titles is one of the most important objectives of the new regime. Seth Rollins is presently the WWE United States Champion on RAW at a time when Roman Reigns holds both world titles on SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre has had his fair share of issues with Rollins and confirmed that he would be interested in reigniting his rivalry with the former Shield member.

McIntyre took a shot at Rollins' fashion sense and even noted that the United States Championship was the one title missing from his resume. While the two veteran superstars have had some solid matches in the past, McIntyre reminded fans that he hasn't faced the current persona of Rollins.

"Yeah, for sure. With Seth, we have such great history, phenomenal chemistry together. I've never faced this current version of Seth Rollins, which is very, very interesting. If he keeps wearing those stupid suits, I'll be ripping them off him every single week. But I've never been US Champion, so that's something that I'd love to achieve." [5:36 – 5:54]

What do you think lies ahead for Drew McIntyre in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes