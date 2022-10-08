5 things that must happen at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules will air live this Saturday night (October 8) from the Wells Fargo Center. Despite the absence of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the event has grown to be one of the most anticipated shows this year.

Six matches are currently scheduled for the event. From top to bottom, Extreme Rules is a loaded card that is expected to deliver beyond any expectations. Arguably, there is not one terrible bout on the card this year. Best of all, each contest has a unique stipulation.

With that said, let's look at the five things that must happen at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Seth Rollins needs the victory over Matt Riddle to dig himself out of his losing slump

Spartaprime @Spartaprime Matt Riddle gets his revenge and torches Seth Rollins in this promo #WWERaw Matt Riddle gets his revenge and torches Seth Rollins in this promo #WWERaw https://t.co/O4o0RTvdWV

Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle a month ago at Clash at the Castle. This may contradict the point, but keep in mind this was Rollins' first major win in a long time.

Rollins lost three straight matches against Cody Rhodes before the latter's injury. He has an overall record of 2-8 when it comes to premiere live events in 2022, which is not good at all.

While many would like to see Riddle score the victory, it's Rollins who, in fact, needs the win. By defeating The Original Bro in the Fight Pit, the latter's specialty match, Rollins can conclude their personal rivalry on a high note.

#4. RAW Women's Championship Ladder Match needs to close the show

The Ladder Match between Bayley and Bianca Belair should be the headliner for Extreme Rules, considering the high stakes involved in the contest.

The rivalry between The Role Model and Belair has been building for weeks since the former made her shocking return at SummerSlam 2022. Damage CTRL has been running wild all over the red brand and has recently proven to be a thorn in the RAW Women's Champion's side.

This will be the first women's championship Ladder Match on the main roster. As expected, the WWE Universe has high expectations from the contest. The match and the buildup behind it should be more than enough to convince WWE executives to book this contest as the main event for Extreme Rules.

#3. Edge needs to defeat Finn Balor to halt The Judgment Day's momentum

Judgment Day has been terrorizing Edge, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio for the past few months on RAW. Dominik Mysterio's addition to their group has made the faction stronger than ever.

Finn Balor will be challenging Edge to an 'I Quit' Match at Extreme Rules, and for The Judgment Day to solidify their dominance, they must take out their former leader at the event.

The Rated R Superstar will give it all he's got against The Prince, as both men are expected to have a tremendous contest. Members of The Judgment Day and Rey Mysterio are also expected to be involved in some capacity.

Edge needs to defeat Balor at Extreme Rules. The faction has been on a roll as they have defeated Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles in past matchups, not to mention the mind games being played between Rey and Dominik.

If the Hall of Famer defeats Balor, the outcome will force the faction to regroup and come up with a new strategy to take out The Rated R Superstar.

#2. Ronda Rousey needs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules

Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey twice, each time by the skin of her teeth. While defeating the self-proclaimed Baddest Woman on the Planet is no easy feat, the chances of seeing the champion repeat this scenario for the third time are rather slim.

Add an element of Extreme Rules to the mix, and this will indeed be an all-out war for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Miracle Kid will likely give Ronda Rousey a solid fight if the former's recent antics are anything to go by.

She will use everything but the kitchen sink to inflict damage on Rousey on Saturday night. However, Rousey doesn't need a weapon to inflict punishment on her opponents and can easily take out anyone with her remarkable skillset.

With the past losses to Morgan, it's imperative that Rousey defeats the champion and captures the SmackDown Women's Championship on October 8.

#1. The White Rabbit mystery needs to be solved

The mystery and clues behind all the QR code messages on RAW and SmackDown have led the entire wrestling world on a chase to uncover the mystery behind the hints.

There is huge speculation that Bray Wyatt is likely the man behind the saga. Hence, the potential reveal and his rumored return to WWE are expected to steal the show this weekend.

If the White Rabbit is revealed to be Wyatt, which version of him could we get? Will we see him go back to this "Eater of Worlds" persona that led the Wyatt Family into wars with The Shield years ago? What about the return of his evil Fiend character? Perhaps we'll see a whole new side of the star come Saturday.

So many questions and answers, all of which we hope to get answered at Extreme Rules 2022.

